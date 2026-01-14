Player Spotlight: Ben Hrebik

Ben Hrebik (#62) has emerged as one of the Ontario Hockey League's most dependable goaltenders, anchoring the Barrie Colts with composure and consistency. The Milton, Ontario native has turned detailed preparation and focused habits into on-ice results, establishing himself as a key contributor to Barrie's success this season.

From Minor Hockey to the OHL

Hrebik's journey to the OHL was built on a strong foundation in minor hockey and junior development. He honed his skills playing AAA hockey with Brampton and later with the Halton Hurricanes during his OHL draft year-experiences that helped refine both his technical ability and competitive mindset.

During the 2023-24 season, Hrebik gained additional junior experience with the Burlington Cougars (OJHL). In 12 games, he posted a 2.99 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage, gaining meaningful game action while remaining closely connected with the Colts throughout the season.

As the youngest of three-alongside an older brother, an older sister, and two energetic Dalmatians-Hrebik grew up in a household that instilled resilience and drive, qualities evident every time he steps into the crease.

Statistical Snapshot

Hrebik's progression has been marked by steady growth and opportunity. In 2023-24, he appeared in two OHL games with the Barrie Colts, gaining valuable experience while training with the team. His consistency truly emerged in 2024-25, when he played 34 games, posting a 2.87 GAA and .920 SV%, demonstrating reliability and durability throughout the season.

That momentum has continued into this season, where he has maintained a 2.68 GAA and .920 SV%, consistently performing in high-pressure situations, including multiple 40-plus save games.

Behind the Mask

Creativity and personality are also part of Hrebik's identity-especially when it comes to his mask, which he discusses in the YouTube feature.

"This is my second mask with Maverick (@maveriickairbrush)," Hrebik explains, referencing the artist who has designed masks for Colts goaltenders in recent seasons. "I wanted a white theme with a matte finish."

The mask also carries meaning beyond its design. Hrebik incorporated multiple Angry Birds references, while also including a tribute to former Barrie Colts Head Coach Dale Hawerchuk, whose legacy continues to shape the organization. To this day, players honour Hawerchuk in various ways, wearing Hawerchuk Strong and carrying forward his influence on and off the ice.

The process is detailed and intentional, starting weeks before the season with sketches and concept discussions. Each mask arrives ahead of training camp and reflects both personal expression and focus. From his True skates setup to meticulous taping habits, Hrebik approaches his equipment with the same precision and attention to detail that define his game.

Preparation and Mindset

Routine is central to Hrebik's consistency. Game days follow a familiar structure-black coffee, pasta and chicken, and a mental focus on staying present.

"You just focus on the next shot, not the last one." He says. That mentality allows him to stay composed during long stretches of pressure and tight games.

The organization has also recognized Hrebik's effort. Following his second OHL Goaltender of the Month award in November and December, Director of Goaltending David Belitski spoke with CTV Barrie:

"The ownership and coaching staff committed to a three-goalie system a while back. Ben puts a lot of time in and a lot of effort, so anytime you see a hard worker like that get rewarded, it's nice."

Hrebik appreciates the structure and support from the staff:

"It's awesome hearing coaches say those things about you. I just keep working on the things I need to work on and keep playing."

Milestones and Recognition

Hrebik's strong play has earned recognition beyond the OHL. In the latest NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings, he was ranked 19th among North American goaltenders, highlighting his consistency and reliability. Goaltending partner Arvin Jaswal was also included, not far behind, alongside three other Colts skaters, showcasing the depth and talent of Barrie's roster. Hrebik spoke about their friendship in the video feature:

"Yeah, we are best friends outside of the rink and are always pushing each other to be better every day."

Looking Ahead

With steady progression, strong habits, and a calm presence between the pipes, Hrebik continues to solidify himself as a cornerstone for the Barrie Colts. His combination of consistency, preparation, and composure makes him a trusted presence in net as the season moves forward.







