OHL Top Prospects Game January 14

Published on January 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It's Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Day in Peterborough!

The Western Conference roster features a trio of Storm players, including goaltender Zach Jovanovski, blueliner Rylan Singh, and centreman Layne Gallacher.

The 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game will be produced by YourTV and televised across the province on local community channels across the YourTV and Rogers TV networks. Fans will be able to tune in online on FloHockey and stream for free on FloHockey's YouTube and social media channels.

