Novotný Scores Twice as Team West Defeats Team East at the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Published on January 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Adam Novotny sets up his shot at the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Adam Novotny sets up his shot at the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - The 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas took place on Wednesday, January 14 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre as Team East hosted Team West. The game was sold-out and featured some of the top prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft who are currently playing in the OHL. Team West won a hard fought game by a score of 4-3.

Team East featured a trio of Peterborough Petes players, including Leon Kolarik, Adam Levac, and Adam Novotný, who served as captain of the team. Novotný led the way for Team East, scoring twice and being named Team East Player of the Game. Adam Levac also had a point in the game, picking up the primary assist on Novotný's first goal.

Game Recap:

First Period:

West Goal (8:50) - Egor Barabanov (1), Assists - Rylan Singh (1), Nikita Klepov (1)

East Goal (15:57) PP - Ryder Cali (1), Assists - Joe Salandra (1), Ondrej Ruml (1)

Second Period:

East Goal (7:54) - Adam Novotný (1), Assists - Adam Levac (1), Caleb Malhorta (1)

West Goal (16:23) - Nikita Klepov (1), Assists - Braidy Wassilyn (1), Jacob Xu (1)

Third Period:

West Goal (2:12) - Rylan Singh (1), Unassisted

West Goal (14:42) - Layne Gallacher (1), Assists - Callum Croskery (1), Beckham Edwards (1)

East Goal (17:25) PP - Adam Novotný (2), Assists - Vladimir Dravecky (1), Caleb Malhotra (2)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, January 16, when they travel to Brantford to take on the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.