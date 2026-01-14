Friday Is Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria Game Night

Published on January 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Friday is Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria game night at the Sleeman Centre as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds visit the Royal City for the first time this season.

Dr. Oetker will have a table set up in the Community Corner at the top of section 116, where fans can meet the mascot and more!

The game experience is a prize for a local minor hockey team that entered the Practice With A Pro contest. Practice With A Pro is a contest that is being held by Dr. Oetker, highlighting their Giuseppe Pizzeria brand. By submitting, participants and their respective hockey teams are eligible to win the grand prize: a Practice with Canadian Hockey Legend Jarome Iginla at the 2026 Memorial Cup, presented by Kubota, in Kelowna, BC.

The game will also feature a special "Build-A-Pizza Challenge" during an intermission, where the lucky fans will walk away with special prizes courtesy of Dr. Oetker.

Tickets to Friday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.

About Dr. Oetker

The history of Dr. Oetker began in January 1891, when company founder Dr. August Oetker fulfilled a lifelong dream by acquiring the Aschoff'sche pharmacy in Bielefeld, Germany. What he developed here through persistent research revolutionized baking and made the preparation of food and pastries much easier. More than 130 years later, the small pharmacy has grown into a global family business whose international activities now account for more than half of total sales.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.