Game Day - March 4 - GUE at LDN

Published on March 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Visit any of the local bars and restaurants below to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, just in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list of locations.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Eric Frossard

43rd overall pick of the Storm in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 42 games this season

Ranked 151st on NHL Central Scouting Mid-season Rankings

Who to Watch - London Knights

Jaxon Cover

64th overall pick of the Knights in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 59 games this season

Ranked 45th on NHL Central Scouting Mid-season Rankings

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, March 6th, 2026 7:07pm - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm

Saturday, March 7th, 2026 7:07pm - Soo Greyhounds @ Guelph Storm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.