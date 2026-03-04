Game Day - March 4 - GUE at LDN
Published on March 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Visit any of the local bars and restaurants below to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, just in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list of locations.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Eric Frossard
43rd overall pick of the Storm in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) in 42 games this season
Ranked 151st on NHL Central Scouting Mid-season Rankings
Who to Watch - London Knights
Jaxon Cover
64th overall pick of the Knights in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 59 games this season
Ranked 45th on NHL Central Scouting Mid-season Rankings
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, March 6th, 2026 7:07pm - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm
Saturday, March 7th, 2026 7:07pm - Soo Greyhounds @ Guelph Storm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
