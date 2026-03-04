The Road Ahead: March 5th - 8th

Last week, the Brantford Bulldogs (41-9-7-2) earned a massive four points, winning two straight games at home, starting with a third-period comeback win over the Brampton Steelheads, and concluding with a 7-3 victory over the Oshawa Generals, where the team announced Michael Andlarer as the inaugural inductee to the Bulldogs Hall of Fame.

With a new week on the horizon and the playoffs just around the corner, the Bulldogs hope to extend their lead of the OHL's #1 seed with three more games this week.

Game 1: Thursday, March 5th @ Barrie Colts

The Bulldogs open their week by heading to Barrie to take on the Colts (41-12-2-4). Barrie leads the season series 2-1.

Storyline to watch:

Two of the OHL's top teams are set to take the ice for the fourth and final time, closing out a thrilling 2025-26 season series.

Their most recent tilt came just a few weeks back, where the Colts, led by Kashawn Aitcheson's pair of goals, rallied from an early two-goal deficit to come back and defeat the Bulldogs 7-4 on home ice.

The season series ends on Thursday with a massive two points on line, and a potential preview of an Eastern Conference playoff showdown.

Game 2: Friday, March 6th vs Saginaw Spirit

The Bulldogs head back home for their second game of the week to take on the Saginaw Spirit (22-31-3-4). Brantford leads the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

Not since November have these two teams seen one another, and their brief season series ends on Friday with the Bulldogs hoping to complete the regular season sweep against the Spirit.

In that November matchup, Brantford took a well-earned 6-2 victory over Saginaw spearheaded by Jake O'Brien's four assist performance.

The Spirit will look to play spoiler in this Friday night tilt, as OHL top-5 scorers Nikita Klepov and Egor Barabanov will look to lead the Spirit to a win.

Game 3: Sunday, March 8th vs Niagara IceDogs

The Bulldogs wrap up their week with a Sunday matinee game against the Niagara IceDogs (29-25-4-1). Brantford leads the season series 3-1.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs host this edition of the Canine Cup as they look to bounce back from their last matchup vs the IceDogs from mid-January where Niagara took a 4-3 win, just their third victory against Brantford in the last five seasons.

The Bulldogs look to bounce back on home ice and end their week with a victory as a crucial two points are on the line.

Can Brantford bounce back from their earlier season loss vs the IceDogs, or can Niagara pull off the upset once again?







