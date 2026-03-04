Rangers and Sun Life to Celebrate International Women's Day Friday

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers are proud to host their annual International Women's Day Game presented by Sun Life this Friday, March 6th, as they take on the Soo Greyhounds at The Aud.

The evening will celebrate the women and girls who make hockey possible, from the next generation chasing their dreams to the moms and billet moms who have supported Rangers players every step of the way.

Inspiring the Next Generation

In the lead-up to Friday's game, Rangers players and coaches made a special visit to the ice at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex, surprising the U13 Kitchener Lady Rangers during their practice. The unexpected visit brought plenty of excitement, and some unforgettable smiles, as the young athletes skated alongside their OHL heroes.

In celebration of International Women's Day, the Rangers are shining a spotlight on the next generation of athletes, reinforcing a powerful message: their dreams belong here, too.

Local girls' hockey teams have been invited to attend Friday's game and will take part in an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Rangers' facilities, offering a closer look at what it takes to compete at the highest level of junior hockey.

Adding to the special evening, members of the U13 Kitchener Lady Rangers will join Sun Life at centre ice for the ceremonial puck drop.

Honouring the Women Behind the Jersey

The International Women's Day Game will also celebrate the women who made the Rangers players' journeys possible.

Before they wore the jersey, they had someone who believed in them first.

For Friday night's game, the Rangers handed the official lineup card to the women who've been behind it all along, the moms and billet moms who drove the early mornings, tied the skates, opened their homes, and never missed a moment. From the stands to the dressing room, their impact is woven into every shift, every save, and every goal.

International Women's Day is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the strength, dedication, and support of women in our community both on and off the ice. Sun Life has been a proud partner of the Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club since 2012, building on a shared passion to promote healthy, active lifestyles in our communities. In celebration of the upcoming International Women's Day, Sun Life is proud to be empowering the next generation of athletes while building stronger communities for life.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6th. Fans are encouraged to join us for a meaningful and memorable night as we celebrate the women who continue to shape the game and inspire the future.







