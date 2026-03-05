Hounds Clip Firebirds in a Shootout, 4-3

Published on March 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds left wing Kevin He shoots against the Soo Greyhounds

FLINT - The Firebirds welcomed in their divisional rival Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday night. The Hounds knocked off the Birds for the first time this season winning a see-saw affair, 4-3 in a shootout.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After a scoreless first period of action, it was the Soo drawing first blood, as Marco Mignosa snapped one past Mason Vaccari on a quick shot from the left circle. The goal was Mignosa's 31st of the season and 112th of his OHL career.

Moments later, Flint found its response, as Bryson Morgan entered the zone on the left side and snapped one through the five-hole of Carter Geroge to even it back up. Morgan intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and scored his third of the season, unassisted.

Late in the period Justin Cloutier cashed in on the power play for the Greyhounds to give Soo the lead back. Cloutier won a battle for a loose puck in front and shuffled it just past Vaccari, giving the Hounds the lead headed into the final period of play.

Flint was rewarded a power play a few minutes into the third, and Darian Anderson made it count. Jimmy Lombardi set things up, passing from the left circle to find a wide open Anderson in front to put it home.

Later on in the back half of the period, Nathan Aspinall found Jacob Battaglia on an east-west pass on a 2-on-1, as Battaglia capitalized on the chance to give Flint its first lead of the night. Aspinall's assist on the odd-man rush was his 54th of the season.

But just a few moments later, Jeremy Martin evened things back up as he scored on a snap shot near the blue line on a shot that fooled Vaccari. That would be all for regulation as both teams would pick up a point and the game would head to overtime.

After a scoreless overtime period the Birds would head to the shootout for the second time in three games. After Vaccari stopped Brady Martin in round 1, Aspinall netted his attempt to make it 1-0 Flint.

In round 2, Jeremy Martin scored to tie things up and Kevin He was stopped to keep it 1-0. After Mignosa and Lombardi were each stopped in round 3, Justin Cloutier scored in round 4 as Jacob Battaglia was stopped as the Greyhounds took the win in the shootout, 4-3. Flint drops to 39-15-4-3 after the loss, as Soo improves to 36-18-1-5.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Flint is now 4-0-0-1 against Soo this season ... With the point, the Firebirds move back into a tie with Windsor in the standing at 85 points, although Windsor has one game in hand ... Nathan Aspinall's assist tonight moved him to four points behind Amadeus Lombardi for the single-season assists record in a single season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will be back in action as they travel just across the border taking on the Sarnia Sting at Progressive Auto Sales Arena on Friday night with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

