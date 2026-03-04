Ethan Belchetz Injury Update

Windsor, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires announced today that forward Ethan Belchetz will be out indefinitely after suffering a broken left clavicle yesterday.

Following further medical evaluation and consultation with the club's medical staff, it has been determined that he will need surgery and will be sidelined for an indefinite period of time. Belchetz will undergo the appropriate treatment and rehabilitation program immediately.

"Ethan is an important part of our team both on and off the ice." General Manager Bill Bowler said. "While this is a tough setback, we know Ethan will attack the rehab process with the same commitment and professionalism he brings every day. Our entire organization is behind him."

Belchetz was having a tremendous season with 34 goals and 25 assists in 57 games played. He represented the Spitfires in the CHL and OHL Top Prospect Games.

