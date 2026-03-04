Game Day, Game 61, Firebirds vs Greyhounds - 7 p.m.

Published on March 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Chris Thibodeau and Jacob Battaglia both scored, Mason Courville stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced but the Firebirds were beaten by the Peterborough Petes, 4-2, on Sunday evening at the Dort Financial Center.

EIGHT TO GO: The Firebirds have played 60 of their 68 scheduled regular season games. Flint's eight remaining games will all come against teams in the Western Conference and seven of the eight will be against teams currently occupying a playoff spot. Two of the eight games will be played against the Soo Greyhounds, who are in fourth place in the west and currently trail the Firebirds by eight points for third. Flint has four home games and four road games left of its schedule.

BIRDS AND HOUNDS: Flint has faced Soo a total of four times this season and is 4-0-0-0. The Firebirds won their only prior home game against the Greyhounds, 3-2 on November 29. Nathan Aspinall leads the Firebirds with three goals and two assists in the four games against the Greyhounds. Soo goaltender Carter George is 0-3-0-0 with a 5.15 GAA and a .833 save percentage in three games against the Birds, combined between his time with the Hounds and the Owen Sound Attack.

FRANCHISE RECORD WITHIN REACH: Nathan Aspinall recorded his 53rd assist of the season on Sunday. He is approaching the Flint franchise record for assists in a season, which is held by Amadeus Lombardi and his 58 helpers in 2022-23. Aspinall and Lombardi were teammates during the 2022-23 season, which was Aspinall's rookie year.

PK'S WORKOUT: The Firebirds were 6-for-8 on the penalty kill on Sunday, as the eight power plays against were tied for the most in a single game this season. Flint's penalty kill sits at 80.1% for the season, the seventh-best in the OHL.

ODDS AND ENDS: Former Firebird Jeremy Martin enters Wednesday's game on a 10-game point streak. He has 22 goals and 11 assists in 45 games for the Greyhounds...Chris Thibodeau has points in six of his last seven games. He has three goals and seven assists in those seven games...Mason Vaccari is 4-0-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and a .944 save percentage against the Soo this season.

UP NEXT: The Birds will make the commuter trip to Sarnia on Friday to face the Sting. Puck drop at Progressive Auto Sales Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







