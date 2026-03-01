Spitfires Blank Barrie to Complete Perfect Three-In-Three Weekend.
Published on February 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON - The Windsor Spitfires capped off a gruelling stretch in dominant fashion Saturday night, shutting out the Barrie Colts 3-0 at the WFCU Centre to complete an impressive three wins in three nights.
Playing their third game in as many evenings, Windsor delivered one of its most complete performances of the season - scoring at even strength, on the power play, and shorthanded while receiving a stellar performance in goal.
Second Period Surge Breaks It Open
After a physical but scoreless opening frame, the Spitfires took control in the second period.
At 5:46 of the second, AJ Spellacy (8) opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal, finishing off a play set up by Conor Walton (28) to give Windsor a 1-0 lead.
Later in the frame, Windsor capitalized on the man advantage. At 13:31, Ethan Belchetz (61) struck on the power play, with assists credited to Liam Greentree (66) and Carson Woodall (24), extending the lead to 2-0.
The Spitfires outworked Barrie in all three zones during the middle frame, building momentum that carried into the third.
Greentree Seals It, Newlove Slams the Door
Barrie pressed in the third, but Michael Newlove (30) was steady throughout, stopping all 21 shots he faced to earn the shutout and first-star honours.
With the Colts' net empty late, captain Liam Greentree (66) iced the game at 17:48 of the third with an empty-net goal, assisted by Spellacy (8) and Jakub Fibigr (7), sealing the 3-0 victory.
Special Teams & Discipline
Windsor's special teams were a difference-maker:
Power Play: 1-for-5
Penalty Kill: 3-for-3
Shorthanded Goals: 1
Barrie finished 0-for-3 on the power play.
The game featured 38 total penalty minutes, including late third-period rough stuff, but Windsor maintained composure when it mattered most.
By the Numbers
Final Score: Windsor 3, Barrie 0
Shots: Windsor 37, Barrie 21
Power Play: WSR 1/5 | BAR 0/3
Goaltending:
WSR - Newlove: 21 saves (Shutout)
BAR - Hrebik: 34 saves
Three Stars:
1st - Michael Newlove (WSR)
2nd - John McLaughlin (WSR)
3rd - AJ Spellacy (WSR)
