Attack Take Shootout Win over the Otters

Published on February 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Owen Sound Attack were in Erie for the first of a double header Saturday night. It was a back-and-forth game that went to the ninth round of a shootout before the Attack won 5-4. Starting in net for the Attack was Matthew Koprowski stopping 33 of 37 shots and all 9 faced in the shootout, and for the Otters was Noah Erliden who stopped 19 of 23, and 8 of 9 in the shootout. Both teams had four different goal scorers during regulation., for the Otters was Michael D'Alessio, Andrew Kuzma, Ulysses Lombardi, and Callum Hughes. The goal scorers for the Attack tonight were, Nicholas Sykora, Tristan Delisle, Noah Nelson, and Lenny Greenberg, and Jake Crawford had the shootout winner.

The first period seen scoring in bunches after the Attack open the scoring on a shot from the slot by Sykora making it 1-0 for the Attack eight minutes into the game. Two minutes later Delisle tips one in on a shot from Greenberg, adding on to the Attack lead, 2-0. Just 20 seconds later D'Alessio rips one passed Koprowski cutting the lead to one and getting the Otters on the board. Than two minutes later while shorthanded Nelson made it 3-1 tucking it past Erliden. With five minutes to play in the frame Kuzma one times one in on the power play making it a one goal game once again. The period ended 3-2 for the Attack but they were outshot 12-8.

Just two minutes into the second period Greenberg was able to get one on the power play making it a 4-2 lead for the Attack. The Otters once again struck back quickly with a goal off the stick off Lombardi under three minutes after the Attack extended the lead. Two minutes after the Otters made it 4-3, Hughes tied it up for the Otters on the power play 6 minutes into the second. The second period ended tied 4-4 with the Otters outshooting the Attack 28-13.

The third period saw chances both ways with the Otters firing 9 shots on goal and the Attack with 8 of their own. Both teams also had a power play opportunity that they were unable to capitalize on, the Erie's coming with just under 10 minutes to play then the Attack's with 40 seconds to go that carried over into overtime.

The Attack had some good pressure and it resulted in a couple looks in overtime but they were unable to beat Erliden which forced things to a shootout.

The shootout went 8 rounds without any goals for either side before Jake Crawford came in and beat Erliden with a nice move in the 9th round giving the Attack the win and the important extra point.

The Attack will be back at it in Erie tomorrow at 4pm, where they will look to build off of this game and continue the strong play they have recently displayed and continue their push to securing their spot in the 2026 OHL Playoffs.

