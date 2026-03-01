Petes Fall 5-2 in Saginaw
Published on February 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes left wing Gerry DiCunzolo vs. the Saginaw Spirit
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Eric Young)
(Saginaw, MI) - On Saturday, February 28, the Peterborough Petes were in Saginaw, Michigan to take on the Saginaw Spirit for their second game of a three game road trip. Despite the Petes outshooting the Spirit 49-25, Saginaw scored four unanswered in the third period, winning the game 5-2.
Brennan Faulkner and Matthew Soto scored for Peterborough, while Adam Novotny, Adam Levac, Kieron Walton, and Brody Partridge each picked up an assist.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Saginaw Goal (8:11) - Graydon Jones (3), Assists - Egor Barabanov (51), Nikita Klepov (50)
Peterborough Goal (14:29) - Brennan Faulkner (21), Assists - Adam Novotny (30), Adam Levac (24)
Second Period:
No Score
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (2:55) - Matthew Soto (19), Assists - Kieron Walton (43), Brody Partridge (1)
Saginaw Goal (4:04) - Levi Harper (11), Assists - Nikita Klepov (51), Egor Barabanov (52)
Saginaw Goal (9:07) PP - Nikita Klepov (34), Assists - Dimian Zhilkin (31), Egor Barabanov (53)
Saginaw Goal (11:21) - Brody Pepoy (15), Assists - Drew Roscoe (1), Graydon Jones (16)
Saginaw Goal (16:07) - Jacob Cloutier (16), Assists - Egor Barabanov (54), Dimian Zhilkin (32)
The Petes are back in action on Sunday, March 1, when they travel to Flint to take on the Flint Firebirds. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.
