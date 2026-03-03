Friday, March 6 Is Meridian Home for Good Night

Published on March 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Friday, March 6th is Meridian Home for Good Night at the Sleeman Centre as the Owen Sound Attack take on the Guelph Storm. The game, in partnership with Home for Good, will benefit United Way Guelph Wellington and the Guelph Community Foundation.

The game will feature a ceremonial puck drop with Terri Millar, a Manager of Small Business for Meridian Credit Union, Glenna Banda, the Executive Director of United Way Guelph Wellington, and Sarah Haanstra, the Executive Director for Guelph Community Foundation. On Friday, there will be information tables along the concourse, and the Chuck-a-Puck fundraiser will be held during the second intermission with three great prizes, including a commemorative stick signed by the 2025/2026 Storm team, $100.00 cash courtesy of Freedom Mobile, and 3 other great prizes! Chuck-A-Pucks can be purchased in sections 116 and 107. The game's 50/50 will support the Home for Good Campaign, click here to buy your 50/50 tickets.

To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.







