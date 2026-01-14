Kitchener Rangers to Host Bell Let's Talk Night on Friday, January 16

Published on January 14, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







KITCHENER, ON - The Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club is proud to partner with Bell to host Bell Let's Talk Night on Friday, January 16, reinforcing a shared commitment to mental health awareness, conversation, and community support.

Bell Let's Talk Night at The Aud will focus on three important pillars that encourage meaningful action both inside and outside the rink:

Moments to take care of yourself reminding fans of the importance of being in tune with their own mental health and well-being.

Moments to reach out encouraging connection and care for the mental health of those around us, from friends and family to teammates and coworkers.

Moments to recognize the societal importance of mental health acknowledging that awareness and support can take many forms, including flag raisings, school assemblies, sharing personal stories, and committing to learning and listening.

As part of the night's programming, the Rangers and Bell will recognize the power of community impact with a ceremonial puck drop and cheque presentation, as Bell presents a donation to Muslim Social Services of Waterloo Region in support of local mental health and social support initiatives.

Throughout the evening, fans will see these themes brought to life through in-arena messaging and community engagement initiatives designed to spark conversation and reduce stigma around mental health. CTV Kitchener hosts will also join the Rangers' game operations team throughout the night to help deliver important mental health messages and encourage meaningful dialogue with fans.

In the Community Corner, Bell has invited Muslim Social Services of Waterloo Region to connect directly with fans. Attendees are encouraged to stop by, learn more about the organization's vital work in the region, and pick up Bell Let's Talk swag.

"The Kitchener Rangers are proud to work alongside Bell to use our platform to highlight the importance of mental health," said the organization. "Hockey brings people together, and nights like this remind us how powerful connection, understanding, and compassion can be."

Fans attending the game are encouraged to participate, engage in conversation, and take a moment for themselves and for others, as the Rangers and Bell come together to support mental health in our community.

For more information, visit kitchenerrangers.com or follow the Rangers on social media.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2026

