Colin Ellsworth Is the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award Winner for December 2025

Published on January 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On January 2nd, second-year netminder Colin Ellsworth was recognized as the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award winner for December.

The monthly award is presented to a player who is a self-motivated, highly dedicated, and positive learner. Colin is described as being an exemplary student and an absolute joy to teach. He is currently achieving an A+ average in his grade 12 university prep courses, including English and Calculus.

