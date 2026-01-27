Colin Ellsworth Is the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award Winner for December 2025
Published on January 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
On January 2nd, second-year netminder Colin Ellsworth was recognized as the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award winner for December.
The monthly award is presented to a player who is a self-motivated, highly dedicated, and positive learner. Colin is described as being an exemplary student and an absolute joy to teach. He is currently achieving an A+ average in his grade 12 university prep courses, including English and Calculus.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2026
- Jared Langdon Signs Standard Player Agreement with Attack for 2025-26 Season - Owen Sound Attack
- Fronts this Week: Frontenacs Have a Pair of Home Games as the Schedule Gets Busier - Kingston Frontenacs
- NHL Debut: Josh Samanski (January, 26th, 2026) - Owen Sound Attack
- Windsor Spitfires to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Windsor-Essex - Windsor Spitfires
- Two Days Later, the Frontenacs Are Ready to Hit the Road against the Generals - Kingston Frontenacs
- Colin Ellsworth Is the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award Winner for December 2025 - Guelph Storm
- IceDogs Win Two Games in Two Nights - Niagara IceDogs
- Game Preview: Sarnia Sting at Kitchener Rangers - Kitchener Rangers
- Attack Set to Tangle with Midwest Division Leading Rangers - Owen Sound Attack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Colin Ellsworth Is the Paul Fendley Memorial Student Achievement Award Winner for December 2025
- Friday Is Indspire Night Brought to You by Miijidaa Café + Bistro
- Guelph Giants Host Annual Guelph Storm Friendship Tournament
- ManchuWOK Player of the Week - Rylan Singh
- Steve McLean's CHL Journey: 1,000 Games and Counting by the OHL