Jared Langdon Signs Standard Player Agreement with Attack for 2025-26 Season

Published on January 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack announced Tuesday afternoon the signing of forward Jared Langdon from the BCHL Blackfalds Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-tall, St. John's, NL native was previously drafted by the Owen Sound Attack during the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft as a 4th round pick, 74th overall.

Owen Sound Attack General Manager, Dale DeGray says although Langdon didn't join the Attack back in 2022, he often checked to see how Langdon was doing in his hockey career. "With the shortage of forwards and the ability to bring in players from the BCHL this was a very easy decision for us having known Jared previously. Jared brings a strong 200-foot-game with the ability to play centre and win face offs. Welcome back Jared."

Langdon has since committed to the NCAA Clarkson University Golden Knights stating "I am thankful for the opportunity to attend Clarkson University. It is a highly respected school and has an incredible hockey program."

During his 2025/26 season with the Blackflads Bulldogs, Langdon recorded 11 goals, 9 assists and 20 points in 34 games.

When asked about his signing with Owen Sound, Langdon spoke on being "...extremely grateful for the opportunity to play in Owen Sound. I'm honoured to be competing for the original team to which I was drafted."







