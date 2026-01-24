Tough 6-2 Loss For The Attack Against The Kitchener Rangers

Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Attack coming from a 5 game loss streak, looked to change their luck at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Friday night. Falling to an unfortunate f=turn of events in the third period, the Rangers would hold a 6-2 victory over Owen Sound. Making the two goals for the Attack were Cole Zurawski (18) and Masen Wray (8). In between the pipes for the Attack was goaltender Matthew Koprowski making many saves for the team.

An early period chance for Zurawski saw to a breakaway in the first frame. In a turned two-on-one action Nicholas Sykora and Zurawski would set up a touch and pass goal earning the Attack their first goal of the night. A quick answer back from the Rangers as Dylan Edwards would score his 25th goal of the season and Kitchener's tying goal.

Fans would see no more scoreboard action for the remainder of the first two periods as both teams played "pass the puck".

A grilling third period would have Owen Sound in a constant battle of changeovers and a fight over control of the puck with the Rangers. Play being pushed into the Attack zone, the Rangers would pelt the Attack net with shots short-handed. In a change of pace, the Attack would slip victim to 5 Rangers goal in the third by Kitchener players Luca Romano (10), Jack Pridham (30), Haeden Ellis (8), Alexander Bilecki (7) and Tanner Lam (14). With just shy of minute left in regulation, Masen Wray would find another slot in the Rangers defences, spinning a shot into the back of Kitchener's net. The ending score, 6-2 Rangers.

The Attack will now head back home for a Saturday night to take on the Niagara IceDogs at 7pm.







