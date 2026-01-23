Chris Thibodeau Commits to Lindenwood University

Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - Firebirds forward Chris Thibodeau announced on Thursday that he has committed to play NCAA hockey at Quinnipiac University.

Thibodeau is in his second season with the Firebirds and his fifth in the OHL. The overage forward was acquired via trade from the Kingston Frontenacs in June of 2024 after playing three seasons for the Fronts. In 86 games as a Firebird, Thibodeau has 34 goals and 37 assists and in 271 career OHL games he has 76 goals and 103 assists.

Located in St. Charles, Missourti, Lindenwood competes independent of any conference at the NCAA Division 1 level. The Lions became a D1 program in 2022 after winning four club hockey national championships in 19 years playing in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.