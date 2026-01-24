Rangers Score Five Unanswered Third Period Goals in 6-2 Win over Attack

Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers delivered a dominant offensive performance at home, earning a 6-2 victory over the Owen Sound Attack in this Midwest Division clash.

The Attack struck early, but Kitchener responded to tie the game by the end of the opening frame. The middle 20 minutes saw the Rangers tighten up defensively and assert control, limiting Owen Sound's chances and building momentum for a decisive third period. Kitchener erupted in the final frame, scoring five goals to pull away. A balanced attack saw contributions up and down the lineup, including a power-play marker, turning a close contest into a comfortable lead. Owen Sound managed only one more goal late in the period.

Attendance: 6,854

Scoring Summary:

First Period

OS 1 - KIT 0

3:31 Cole Zurawski (18) - Nicholas Sykora

OS 1 - KIT 1 - PPG

12:19 Dylan Edwards (25) - Jack Pridham, Sam O'Reilly

Third Period

OS 1 - KIT 2 - SHG

5:25 Luca Romano (10) - Gabriel Chiarot, Carson Campbell

OS 1 - KIT 3 - GWG

11:36 Jack Pridham (30) - Sam O'Reilly, Dylan Edwards

OS 1 - KIT 4

13:11 Haeden Ellis (8) - Andrew MacNiel

OS 1 - KIT 5

16:44 Alexander Bilecki (7) - Jack Pridham

OS 1 - KIT 6

17:55 Tanner Lam (14) - Weston Cameron, Alexander Bilecki

OS 2 - KIT 6

19:01 Masen Wray (8) - Braedyn Rogers, Jake Crawford

The Numbers Game:

Shots: OS 23 - KIT 31

Power play: OS 0/4 - KIT 1/4

FO%: OS 33% - KIT 67%

The Starting Goalies:

Matthew Koprowski (OS) - 25/31 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers are back in action on Saturday, January 24th when they travel to the Erie Insurance Arena to take on the Erie Otters in a return home for Rangers forward, Dylan Edwards. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.







