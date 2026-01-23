Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Kingston Frontenacs

Kingston, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (17-20-3-4) ride two straight wins into Slush Puppie Place to face off against the Kingston Frontenacs (19-21-2-2) on Friday night.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit took a 4-1 victory over the Peterborough Petes last night. Stepan Shurygin earned the first star of the game nod after a career-high 48-save night, breaking the career-high he set in his previous game against Erie (41). Nikita Klepov led the way with a three-point night (2G-1A). Dima Zhilkin also had a multi-point night with two assists in the win.

The Frontenacs are looking for a win after falling 5-2 to the Brantford Bulldogs last weekend. Jack Dever and Camden McCuaig had goals four minutes apart in the second period to tie the game, but three unanswered goals from the Bulldogs handed the Frontenacs the loss.

This Season:

This marks the final meeting between Saginaw and Kingston this season. The only other meeting came on January 8th at the Dow Event Center, where the Frontenacs skated to a 6-1 win. Maleek McGowan and Tomas Pobezal each had a goal and an assist in the win, while Gensen Geldart scored the lone goal for the Spirit.

Players to Watch:

Stepan Shurygin is coming off back-to-back career nights for the Spirit. Last Saturday, Shurygin posted a career high 41 saves in the team's 6-1 win over the Erie Otters. Last night, he shattered that record, posting 48 saves in the team's 4-1 win. Shurygin leads all OHL netminders with 1107 saves. He is ranked 17th amongst North American goalies by NHL Central Scouting.

Dima Zhilkin is coming off a two-point night against the Petes, with two assists. Zhilkin is riding a seven-game scoring streak, amassing 12 points (6G-6A) in that time. His performance last night put him at 44 points (22G-22A) on the season, establishing a new career high in just 35 games.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Alex McLean joined the Frontenacs on December 19th after being traded over from Guelph and has scored eight points in his nine games with his new team. He leads Kingston with 29 points (10G-19A) on the season and has surpassed the 23 (10G-13A) points he scored in his rookie season. McLean has seen the Spirit four times already this season between Guelph and Kingston, tallying seven points (2G-5A).

Jack Dever scored his first goal as a Frontenac last weekend. Dever was traded to Kingston from Ottawa early in January, posting 21 points (6G-15A) before being traded. He entered Kingston with a career +26 rating and is fifth on his new team in scoring with 22 points (7G-15A) on the season.

