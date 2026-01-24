Schouten and Kuzma Score First Otters Goals as Erie Falls in Shootout

Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Guelph, Ontario -- The Otters would hit the road Friday for a brief visit to the Sleeman Centre to take on the Storm. In a building where the Otters have struggled over the last five years, Erie would look to exorcise some demons and snap their seven-game losing streak and kick-off their weekend on a high-note.

The Otters would begin the game on the front foot, creating an early odd-man rush before a goal post would keep them from taking the early lead. The Storm would find their footing offensively and find the game's first goal as Carter Stevens (14) would fire an odd-angle shot past the Otters netminder to make it 1-0 Guelph. The Storm would stay on the front-foot over the next few moments before the Otters would put a strong offensive stretch together. This would get the Otters on their first power play of the night and they would use their man-advantage wisely. A beautiful feed would set up Mclean Agrette (PPG, 8) who would bury it to tie the game at 1-1. Erie would have another power play but be slowed and a late power-play would see the Storm carry time over into period two on the man-advantage. The score would be tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play with the Storm out-shooting the Otters 13-5.

The second period would begin with both teams trading oppotunities as Erie would kill off a bit of carry-over power play time. It would take nearly half the period to see the frame's first goal and it would be the Storm to get it as Simon Belohorsky (5) would finish off a rebound to make it 2-1 Storm. Erie would not be down for long following this goal as they would look to climb right back into the contest. Erie would get the game's next goal as Jackson Schouten (1) would deflect an Erie shot past the Storm goaltender, scoring his first OHL goal to tie the game at 2-2. Just moments later, the Otters would keep their foot on the pedal and would be rewarded for it. Off the rush, Andrew Kuzma (13) would snap one top-shelf to give the Otters a 3-2 lead, the advantage they would take into the third period, with shots on goal favoring the Storm 24-13 through the first 40 minutes of play.

The third period would see the Otters hoping to hold onto their one-goal advantage. Erie would concede a penalty shot just over six minutes into the period but Ethan Miedema would be stopped by Noah Erliden to keep the Otters in the lead. The period would be played out in a very defensive manner with Erie hoping to hang onto their advantage. The Storm would have a few power plays late in the contest but the Otters penalty kill would stand tall keeping them in the lead. Guelph would push late with their goaltender out and a deflected shot by Grant Spada (3) would tie the game at 3-3 as the Storm would look to force OT. This is exactly what they'd do as a late penalty would give the Otters power play time into OT.

In overtime, the Otters would begin on the man-advantage looking to score the winner. The Storm would kill it off, and look for their own OT hero. Late in the OT period, Rylan Singh would have the puck in the back of the Otters' net but Erie would challenge and win for offside, keeping the game alive. From here the game would remain tied, needing a shootout with the final shot total favoring Guelph 41-30.

The Storm would go first in the skills competition with Jakko Wycisk denied by Erliden. Mclean Agrette would go first for Erie but would not score. The Storm would counter with Simon Belohorsky who also would fail to score. Michael Dec would attempt but would be stopped. Tyler Hopkins shot next for Guelph but would not beat Erliden. Tyler Cooper would have the chance to win the game for Erie but would also find trouble striking for Erie. Into sudden death Quinn Beauchesne would beat Erliden giving the Storm the advantage. Luc Plante would have the chance to equalize for Erie but would fail to score as the Storm would win 4-3 in a shootout.

The Otters are back in action tomorrow as they conclude their weekend with a tilt with the Kitchener Rangers on Kids Takeover Night (pres. by ExpERIEnce Children's Museum). For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.