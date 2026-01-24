Snyder, Kulemin Lead the Way in Huge Offensive Night for Kingston

Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs spent another Friday night on home ice in front of a raucous Slush Puppie Place crowd as they welcomed in the Saginaw Spirit for the first and only time this season.

The Fronts beat the Spirit in Saginaw a few weeks ago in a 6-1 final, and the black and gold got off to a strong start in replicating that score line. Just 6:10 into the opening frame, Kieren Dervin scored a power play goal to open the scoring. Dervin's 10th of the year was a goal that the power play unit desperately needed.

Nolan Snyder would score his 8th of the season just over a minute later with a wrist shot that snuck just under the crossbar to make it 2-0 early on for the black and gold. Before the opening period came to an end, it was Nolan Snyder scoring again as he would deflect a wrist shot from the point that found twine.

Snyder's second of the night put him on hat trick watch and gave defenceman Nolan Turnbull his first career assist. The Rockland Nationals call-up was making his OHL debut and found himself on the scoresheet in his first period of OHL hockey.

The second period began with the foot still firmly on the gas for the Frontenacs, as Robin Kuzma and Matthew Frost both scored under five minutes into the action, with Landon Wright and Jack Dever not far behind as the Frontenacs would lead 7-0 before the halfway point of the second. Aleks Kulemin would score a beautiful backhand goal before the end of the second period to make it a commanding 8-0 lead for the black and gold.

The Frontenacs were outshot 22-18 after two periods, meaning Gavin Betts had to be sharp at his end of the ice. Betts made not one but two save of the year candidates to keep a shutout through 40 minutes in his return from injury.

With all eyes on Betts collecting the shutout, the Frontenacs unfortunately took their foot off the gas in the final frame. Saginaw's star forward Nikita Klepov broke the doughnut with a goal just over six minutes into the third. Just a hair under four minutes later Bode Stewart would score to make it 8-2, your final.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.