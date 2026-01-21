Kingston Drone Show and Frontenacs Game Mark Banana Launch

Kingston, ON - Families, hockey fans, and downtown visitors are invited to kick off the launch of a new Slush Puppie flavour at Slush Puppie Place with a drone show presented by Slush Puppie Canada on Friday, February 13, followed by a Kingston Frontenacs home game.

The drone show will begin at 6:15 p.m., lighting up the sky above The Tragically Hip Way. The Kingston Frontenacs will take to the ice at 7:05 p.m., with special ticket packages available for fans looking to turn the evening into a banana-rific night of entertainment. The Kingston Frontenacs will offer a Goin' Bananas Pack (one adult, one youth) for $44.00 in advance or $47.00 on game day (taxes and fees included). Fans can also purchase the February Family 4-Pack for $96.00 (taxes and fees included). The Goin' Bananas Pack includes a voucher for a complimentary banana Slush Puppie. The Goin' Bananas Pack goes on sale next week at www.kingstonfrontenacs.com.

To safely accommodate the event, The Tragically Hip Way will be closed to vehicles from King Street to Ontario Street before the drone show. Allow yourself plenty of time to navigate parking. You can explore the City's downtown events parking webpage at https://www.cityofkingston.ca/roads-parking-and-transportation/parking/downtown-events-parking/

"This event is about bringing people together during the winter and creating an exciting, shared experience in downtown Kingston," said Jean-Rock Beaudoin, President of Slush Puppie Canada. "The free drone show is a great way to celebrate the Canadian launch of our new banana Slush Puppie flavour, and pairing it with a Frontenacs game makes it easy to celebrate the start of Family Day weekend."

The event is presented by Slush Puppie Canada in partnership with Slush Puppie Place, Kingston Frontenacs and the City of Kingston. It's designed to appeal to families, residents, and visitors looking for a free winter activity, while also celebrating the launch of a new Slush Puppie flavour and driving attendance to the Frontenacs game. Go Fronts Go!

Event Details at a Glance:

What: Free Drone Show presented by Slush Puppie Canada

When: Friday, February 13, drone show at 6:15 p.m.; Frontenacs game at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Slush Puppie Place (drone show viewing from The Tragically Hip Way)

Cost: Free to attend the drone show

Tickets: The Kingston Frontenacs will offer a Goin' Bananas Pack (one adult, one youth) for $44.00 in advance or $47.00 on game day (taxes and fees included). Fans can also purchase the February Family 4-Pack for $96.00 (taxes and fees included). The Goin' Bananas Pack includes a voucher for a complimentary banana Slush Puppie that can be picked up on game day at the Fronts Shop.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to arrive early, dress warmly, and explore downtown Kingston before or after the show.

For drone show updates visit www.slushpuppieplace.com. For Frontenacs ticket packages visit www.kingstonfrontenacs.com







