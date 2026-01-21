Ryan White Departs Ottawa 67's
Published on January 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa 67's announced today that Ryan White has departed the club to join the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the British Columbia Hockey League.
White, 18, was selected in the ninth round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. The Kanata, Ontario native appeared in 42 games with the Barber Poles, registering four goals and ten assists, totalling 14 points.
