Camden McCuaig Impresses in Brantford Despite Frontenacs Loss

Published on January 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford- The Frontenacs wrapped up their weekend in Brantford for a match with the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon.

Matt Minchak would make his first start of the weekend after replacing Gavin Betts in the second period on Friday. The Frontenacs would get two power play opportunities, but wouldn't be able to capitalize on either. At the other end, Brantford would strike twice. Bulldogs lead after 20 minutes, 2-0.

The Frontenacs bounced back in the second period. First, it was Camden McCuaig who took a sweet feed from Matthew Frost and buried his third goal of the season. Just a few moments after that, the newly acquired Jack Dever found the back of the net for the first time as a Frontenac. Brantford would respond in the second period, with Parker Holmes grabbing his fifth goal of the season. Frontenacs trailed after 40 minutes, 3-2.

Kingston would be sharp defensively to start the third period, killing a major penalty committed by Will Bishop on a hit to Adam Benak. The Frontenacs would have their chances at the other end, but David Egorov would continue to be sharp for the Bulldogs. Brantford would add two goals in the third period, including an empty net goal. Bulldogs beat the Frontenacs by a score of 5-2.

The Frontenacs now return home to host the Saginaw Spirit next Friday at Slush Puppie Place.







