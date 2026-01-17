Generals, Colts Meet for Second Time in Six Days

Published on January 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals continue their busy weekend with a trip up the 400 to face the Barrie Colts for the second time in a week and the third time overall this season.

This is the middle of a triple-header for the Gens, who look to bounce back from last night's 5-2 defeat on home ice to the North Bay Battalion before heading home on Sunday.

Last week's meeting between Oshawa and Barrie was controlled by the Colts, who put up 41 shots and got two-point nights from Cole Beaudoin and Emil Hemming en route to a 4-1 victory.

Since coming out of the holiday break, the Generals have recorded just 13 goals in eight games, including their two in the loss to North Bay last night - both were power play markers from Brooks Rogowski and Luke Posthumus.

If they want to turn the offense around in this game, they must get by the same Barrie defense that shut them down last week. As well, Oshawa will be in tough against the league-leader in Save Percentage at 0.929 in Ben Hrebik, who also stopped 30 of Oshawa's 31 shots last week.

Hrebik is up to 17 wins on the year after he and the Colts took down the top team in the Western Conference, the Flint Firebirds Thursday night. Hemming recorded two goals and two assists while Beaudoin, Ben Wilmott and Kashawn Aitcheson each had two points.

As well as their loss in Barrie earlier this season, the Generals have just three wins in their past ten regular season visits to Sadlon Arena. Both teams also combined for eight goals in that early-October matchup with Sam Roberts in on two of them for Oshawa.

Play gets underway at 7:30 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







