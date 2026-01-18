Rye Picks up Second Career Shutout in Win over IceDogs

(Peterborough, ON) - On Saturday, January 17, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Niagara IceDogs at the Peterborough Memorial Centre in front of their 13th sold-out crowd of the season. The Petes won the game by a score of 1-0.

Easton Rye was unbeatable for the Petes, stopping all 25 shots that he faced for his second career shutout. The win was Rye's 23rd of the season, tying him for the league lead. Kieron Walton scored the lone goal for the Petes, giving him a goal in all three games since being acquired from the Sudbury Wolves. Adam Novotný and Carson Cameron both picked up an assist in the win.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (:46) - Kieron Walton (23), Assists - Adam Novotný (19), Carson Cameron (11)

Second Period:

No Score

Third Period:

No Score

The Petes are back in action on Sunday, January 18, when they take on the Ottawa 67's in Ottawa. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at the TD Place. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

