Generals Fall Short to Colts in Barrie

Published on January 17, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals put up a terrific effort on the road in the second of three straight games but fell short to the Barrie Colts 4-2.

Matthew Humphries made his second straight start after stopping 18 of 19 shots in relief of Jaden Cholette last night against North Bay. Artem Frolov also drew back in on the blue line.

Barrie got the scoring started with Brad Gardiner finishing Calvin Crombie's breakaway bid, chipping the rebound past Humphries. The Colts would also add a power play goal thanks to Cole Beaudoin's quick release from the slot.

The Generals only put up five shots in the opening frame, but their fifth got them back in the game in the final minute with Onni Kalto darting to the net and ripping Luke Posthumus' sweet dish past the blocker of Arvin Jaswal.

Outshot 17-5 in the opening frame, Oshawa had life heading to the second and got the tying goal early thanks to Porter Byrd-Leitner's beautiful release upstairs off a quick feed from Owen Griffin in the corner.

After a non-ideal start, the Gens turned the tides in the second - outshooting Barrie 13-8 in the middle frame and keeping up in the physical department to get to the locker room in a 2-2 deadlock.

Headed to the final 20, it would be the Colts picking up the pace and their captain Beaudoin put them back in front, jamming home his second of the night in the blue paint after Humphries made two outstanding saves moments prior.

The Generals put up a valiant effort in the third to try and tie the game again, but Jaswal turned aside all 12 shots thrown at him. Barrie would eventually put it away with 1:31 remaining as Emil Hemming finished a terrific behind the back feed from Ben Wilmott.

It was a terrific showing from Oshawa against the second-best team in the Eastern Conference and the team that defeated them handily last week, but the Colts' solid two-way game came through in the third period to stop the Generals' momentum.

Kashawn Aitcheson and Ben Wilmott each recorded two assists while Colts' captain Cole Beaudoin racked up two goals and three points tonight. Beaudoin now has 15 goals in 19 games head-to-head against the Generals.

In his second straight appearance, Matthew Humphries made some remarkable saves - 41 of them overall - but Arvin Jaswal, who made 29 saves in his last start against Oshawa back in October, stopped 28 of the 30 shots the Generals put on him tonight.

The Gens close out their weekend triple-header tomorrow evening as they return to the TCC for Hockey Fights Cancer Night against the Brampton Steelheads.

1st Period Scoring:

BAR 1st Goal: Brad Gardiner (20) from Calvin Crombie and Nicholas Desiderio at 8:31

BAR 2nd Goal (PP): Cole Beaudoin (17) from Eamon Edgar and Kashawn Aitcheson at 15:44

OSH 1st Goal: Onni Kalto (7) from Luke Posthumus and Brooks Rogowski at 19:09

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 2nd Goal: Porter Byrd-Leitner (4) from Owen Griffin and Anthony Timmerman at 4:34

3rd Period Scoring:

BAR 3rd Goal: Cole Beaudoin (18) from Kashawn Aitcheson and Ben Wilmott at 1:48

BAR 4th Goal: Emil Hemming (12) from Ben Wilmott and Cole Beaudoin at 18:29

OSH Power Play: 0/2

BAR Power Play: 1/2

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 41 saves on 45 shots

Arvin Jaswal (BAR): 28 saves on 30 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.