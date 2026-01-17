Fronts Looking to Sweep the Weekend in Brantford

Brantford, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs hit the road today, set to face the Brantford Bulldogs in a 4:00PM puck drop as they look to complete a weekend sweep.

Kingston is coming off an impressive 6-3 victory Friday night on home ice over the Brampton Steelheads, a game that showcased the Frontenacs' offensive depth and resilience. The Slovaks led the way, as Tomas Pobezal had two goals and Alex Misiak had two assists in the win. After losing starting goaltender Gavin Betts to injury during the game, Matt Minchak stepped in and helped close the door, and he's expected to get the start this afternoon in Brantford. Minchak's calm presence down the stretch last night will be key as Kingston faces a dangerous Bulldogs lineup.

Today's matchup also carries extra significance for Alex McLean, who will skate in his 100th career OHL game. The milestone is a testament to McLean's consistency and commitment, and the Frontenacs will look to mark the occasion with a strong road performance.

The season series between these two Eastern Conference rivals is deadlocked, with each team having claimed a win so far. That sets the stage for a pivotal rubber match, and Kingston knows it will need to be sharp from the opening faceoff. Brantford presents a stiff challenge, especially after loading up at the OHL trade deadline. The Bulldogs are deep, skilled, and built for a championship run, making this a valuable measuring stick for the black and gold.

For the Frontenacs, the formula will be familiar: pace, pressure, and discipline. Kingston's ability to roll four lines and push the tempo served them well last night, and generating early energy on the road will be critical against a Bulldogs team that can capitalize quickly on mistakes. Defensively, limiting second chances, pushing the Bulldogs to the outside and supporting Minchak in net will be a priority.

With confidence high after Friday's win and an opportunity to sweep the weekend set, Kingston enters Brantford hungry to prove it can go toe-to-toe with one of the conference's most formidable lineups. Expect a competitive, hard-fought battle as the Frontenacs look to carry their momentum onto enemy ice and come home with another statement victory.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Tomas Pobezal (#10)

'The Slovakian Sniper' came back from the World Juniors as a man on fire, taking off offensively for the Frontenacs, with consistency being a strong suit. Featuring in four games since returning and scoring four goals and an assist, leading the way last night with a pair of goals in a big win over the Steelheads. Pobezal moved to center ice on a line with Alex Misiak and Landon Wright on his wings and has looked rock solid for Kingston.

Brantford - Cooper Dennis (#24)

Dennis was a key piece for the Bulldogs when Brantford lost a slew of players to the World Juniors. He was bumped up to the first line and stepped up in a big way. He's an undersized forward but has a ton of skill, as he has 45 points in 41 games. Dennis has moved back down the lineup now that the World Juniors players have returned, so the Frontenacs need to be aware of Dennis when he's on the ice as he can often create something out of nothing.

