Frontenacs extend home winning streak to eight Friday night Category: Video January 30, 2026 Kingston, ON - The Frontenacs were back on home ice Friday night, hosting the Sudbury Wolves for the first and only time this season. Sudbury would break the ice on a cold evening in Kingston, and Ethan Dean would tap home his fourth of the season courtesy of a great pass from Artem Gonchar. The Frontenacs would respond quickly, five minutes later, Kieren Dervin would finish a tic-tac-toe passing play for his ninth goal of the season. 1-1, after 20 minutes in Kingston. In the second period, Alex Misiak would let a one-timer go from the top of the circles and think he had his first goal as a Frontenac. After a closer look, Aleks Kulemin would tip the puck past the Wolves' goalie, Paolo Frasca, for his ninth of the season. The Frontenacs would lead 2-1 heading into the third period. Sudbury would tie the game halfway through the third period. Jan Chovan would beat Gavin Betts over the shoulder with the man advantage. Heading into the final five minutes of the game, the game would still be tied at two until Misiak would strike for his actual first goal as a Frontenac. The goal would be good for the game winner. Frontenacs beat the Wolves, final score 3-2. Kingston will now play host to Peterborough Sunday afternoon in a massive Eastern Conference tilt.







