Frontenacs Extend Home Winning Streak to Eight Friday Night
Published on January 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Frontenacs extend home winning streak to eight Friday night Category: Video January 30, 2026 Kingston, ON - The Frontenacs were back on home ice Friday night, hosting the Sudbury Wolves for the first and only time this season. Sudbury would break the ice on a cold evening in Kingston, and Ethan Dean would tap home his fourth of the season courtesy of a great pass from Artem Gonchar. The Frontenacs would respond quickly, five minutes later, Kieren Dervin would finish a tic-tac-toe passing play for his ninth goal of the season. 1-1, after 20 minutes in Kingston. In the second period, Alex Misiak would let a one-timer go from the top of the circles and think he had his first goal as a Frontenac. After a closer look, Aleks Kulemin would tip the puck past the Wolves' goalie, Paolo Frasca, for his ninth of the season. The Frontenacs would lead 2-1 heading into the third period. Sudbury would tie the game halfway through the third period. Jan Chovan would beat Gavin Betts over the shoulder with the man advantage. Heading into the final five minutes of the game, the game would still be tied at two until Misiak would strike for his actual first goal as a Frontenac. The goal would be good for the game winner. Frontenacs beat the Wolves, final score 3-2. Kingston will now play host to Peterborough Sunday afternoon in a massive Eastern Conference tilt.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026
- O'Brien Leads the Charge as Bulldogs Down Attack, 4-1 - Brantford Bulldogs
- Frontenacs Extend Home Winning Streak to Eight Friday Night - Kingston Frontenacs
- Frontenacs Extend Home Winning Streak to Eight Friday Night - Kingston Frontenacs
- Colts Come Back to Beat Birds in OT, 6-5 - Flint Firebirds
- Barabanov Gets Two Points in Friday Road Loss to Sting - Saginaw Spirit
- Rangers Post Big Win to Regain Top Spot in the Western Conference - Kitchener Rangers
- TD Civic Centre Showdown Leaves Attack at a 4-1 Loss - Owen Sound Attack
- Generals Storm Back with Four-Goal Third Period to Win - Oshawa Generals
- Tegelaar Stops 34 of 36 against Former Team, Agrette Scores Shootout Winner as Otters Snap Streak - Erie Otters
- Johnston Stops 38 in Road Loss to 67's - Peterborough Petes
- The Road Ahead: January 30 - February 1st - Brantford Bulldogs
- Attack Set for Weekend Pair with East Leading Bulldogs & Midwest Division Rival Storm - Owen Sound Attack
- OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for January - OHL
- Fronts Searching for Eight in a Row on Home Ice Tonight against Sudbury - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Sarnia Sting - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Preview: Windsor Spitfires at Kitchener - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Day, Game 48, Firebirds vs Colts - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Wang Returns to Oshawa as Generals Host IceDogs - Oshawa Generals
- Spitfires Defeat North Bay to Start 3 Game Swing - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Extend Home Winning Streak to Eight Friday Night
- Frontenacs Extend Home Winning Streak to Eight Friday Night
- Fronts Searching for Eight in a Row on Home Ice Tonight against Sudbury
- Matthew Frost Sparks Frontenacs Win Tuesday
- Fronts this Week: Frontenacs Have a Pair of Home Games as the Schedule Gets Busier