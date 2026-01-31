Rangers Post Big Win to Regain Top Spot in the Western Conference

Published on January 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers defenseman Carson Campbell

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers put on a dominant display on home ice defeating the Windsor Spitfires 7-2 to regain top spot in the Western Conference. The Rangers stormed out to a 4-0 advantage before a late power play goal in the second period got Windsor on the board. Windsor would add another goal in the third period, but Kitchener added three on route to their decisive victory.

Carson Campbell earned first star honours recording his first career Gordie Howe hat trick. Jack Pridham and Christian Humphreys kept their point streaks going featuring on the scoresheet, while Christian Kirsch was steady in net making key saves at key moments.

Attendance: 7,207

Scoring Summary:

First Period

WSR 0 - KIT 1

5:14 Haeden Ellis (10) - Cameron Arquette

WSR 0 - KIT 2 - PPG

18:44 Dylan Edwards (26) - Christian Humphreys, Jack Pridham

Second Period

WSR 0 - KIT 3 - GWG

1:34 Cameron Reid (12) - Carson Campbell, Christian Humphreys

WSR 0 - KIT 4 - PPG

13:02 Tanner Lam (15) - Luca Romano, Dylan Edwards

WSR 1 - KIT 4 - PPG

16:32 Anthony Cristoforo (16) - Carson Woodall, Nathan Villeneuve

Third Period

WSR 1 - KIT 5 - PPG

4:24 Haeden Ellis (11) - Alexander Bilecki, Luca Romano

WSR 1 - KIT 6

13:41 Carson Campbell (2) - Avry Anstis, Jared Woolley

WSR 2 - KIT 6

17:40 Andrew Robinson (3) - Liam Greentree, Carson Woodall

WSR 2 - KIT 7

19:17 Luca Romano (12) - Avry Anstis

The Numbers Game:

Shots: WSR 19 - KIT 25

Power play: WSR 1/4 - KIT 3/7

FO%: WSR 51% - KIT 49%

The Starting Goalies:

Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 5/8 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Michael Newlove (WSR) - 13/17 Saves, Four Goals Against

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 17/19 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers head out on the road Wednesday night for a challenging matchup against the London Knights at Canada Life Place, where they'll look to earn points in a hostile environment against a familiar rival. Kitchener then returns home on Friday to welcome the Guelph Storm. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

