O'Brien Leads the Charge as Bulldogs Down Attack, 4-1

Published on January 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO - The Bulldogs kicked off a pair of home games by welcoming the Owen Sound Attack for their first and only visit to the TD Civic Centre.

Both teams were eager to get on the scoreboard early, with the first chance coming off an initial drive by Adam Jiricek. Jake O'Brien jumped on the rebound but was denied by Attack goaltender Trenten Bennett. Owen Sound opened the scoring at 5:03 as Elliot Arnett held the puck in at the blue line and connected with Cole Zurawski, who found Tristan Delisle out front.

Delisle jammed it past Ryerson Leenders for his 23rd of the season. The Attack went to the power play looking to extend their lead, but Brantford generated momentum on the penalty kill.

A shorthanded chance developed with Caleb Malhotra and Cooper Dennis, though Dennis was unable to get a clean look. O'Brien followed with a one -timer from the left dot, but Bennett came up with the stop. Physical play ramped up moments later as Marek Vanacker was taken down by Arnett, prompting Owen Protz to step in as the two dropped the gloves. The Attack returned to the power play, but it was cut short again, leading to four-on-four action. Owen Sound pushed to regain the lead as Easton Mikus walked into the slot, but Leenders kicked out the blocker to keep it a one-goal game. Brantford then earned a power-play opportunity of its own and capitalized at 17:52. O'Brien fired a shot from the left dot that Bennett in itially stopped, but Vanacker jammed home the rebound for his 35th of the season to tie the game at one.

After 20 minutes, the teams headed to the intermission even at 1 - 1, with Brantford holding an 11 - 9 edge in shots.

The Bulldogs opened the second period on the power play and nearly grabbed the lead as Vanacker rang a shot off the post. Moments later, a hooking penalty to Jeremy Freeman gave the Attack another man advantage, but Leenders stood tall to deny Pierce Mbuyi from the right circle. Brantford continued to press as Gabriel Frasca attempted a wraparound, but Bennett kicked out the blocker, and Jett Luchanko later rang another shot off the iron. On the Bulldogs' next power play, O'Brien hammered a drive with Malho tra waiting on the doorstep, but Bennett slid across to make the glove save. The Bulldogs finally grabbed the lead at 14:59 as Adam Jiricek moved the puck to O'Brien, who snapped home a quick release for his 17th of the season. Just 32 seconds later, Brantford extended its advantage at 15:31 when Nikolas Rossetto broke in alone and beat Bennett for his third of the season.

Dennis looked to add another late in the period, firing a shot that Edison Engle attempted to jam home on the rebound, but Bennett held firm, sending Brantford into the second intermission with a 3 - 1 lead.

Early in the third, Owen Protz fired a shot from the point that Bennett turned aside, while at the other end, John Banks tested Leenders, who answered with a glove save. Vanacker nearly added to the lead after collecting his own rebound, but Bennett recovered in time to make the stop. Brantford put the game away on the power play at 5:52. Vanacker connected with Jiricek, who found O'Brien, and the captain buried his second of the night and 18th of the season to make it 4 -1. The assist marked Vanacker's 100t h career assist as a Bulldog. The Bulldogs continued to apply pressure as Freeman fired a shot and Parker Holmes looked for a tip in front, but Bennett stood tall. Owen Sound pushed late with Pierce Mbuyi setting up Harry Nansi, but Leenders made the stop to secure the 4 - 1 Bulldogs victory.

Brantford returns to action on Sunday, February 1, for the Next Gen Game when they welcome the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to the TD Civic Centre. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m.

Recap Written By: Mikayla Grimes







