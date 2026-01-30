Spitfires Defeat North Bay to Start 3 Game Swing

The Windsor Spitfires erased an early deficit and leaned on a dominant middle frame to edge the North Bay Battalion4-3 on Wednesday night at the WFCU Centre.

After North Bay opened the scoring midway through the first period, Windsor flipped the script with three unanswered goals in a span of 18:15 during the second, seizing control of a tightly contested game and never relinquishing the lead.

Anthony Cristoforo ignited the comeback just 1:42 into the second period, jumping into the play and finishing a feed from Carson Woodall and Ethan Garden to tie the game. Captain Liam Greentree then took over late in the frame, scoring twice in 1:36-first at 18:21 and again at 19:57-to send Windsor into the second intermission up 3-1.

North Bay responded early in the third on the power play to cut the deficit to one, but Windsor answered right back. Caden Harvey restored the two-goal cushion at 7:12, burying a chance set up by Ethan Belchetz and AJ Spellacy.

The Battalion pushed late and pulled within one on another power-play marker with 4:06 remaining, but Joey Costanzoshut the door the rest of the way. The Windsor netminder finished with 24 saves and earned the win as the Spitfires weathered a flurry of late pressure.

Despite North Bay holding a 2-for-4 advantage on the power play, Windsor's even-strength surge in the second period proved to be the difference. The Spitfires outscored the Battalion 3-1 in the middle frame and held on through a penalty-filled third.

Greentree was named the game's First Star after his two-goal night, while Harvey earned Second Star honors. North Bay's Nick Wellenreiter rounded out the selections. The game was played in front of 5,011 fans, with puck drop at 7:07 p.m.

Final Score: Windsor 4, North Bay 3

Records: Windsor improves with the regulation win as they continue their home stand momentum at the WFCU Centre. The Spits hit the road tomorrow for a pivotal matchup vs. the Rangers then return home Sunday to face the Sting at 7:00PM







