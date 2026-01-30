Game Day, Game 48, Firebirds vs Colts - 7 p.m.

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds tied the game in the third period on a Darels Uljanskis goal but were eventually beaten by the Windsor Spitfires, 4-1, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

READY FOR ROUND 2: The Firebirds played the Colts at Sadlon Arena in Barrie on January 15 and lost, 5-3. Flint fell in a 3-1 hole and tied the game at three in the second period before eventually losing the game. Emil Hemming had two goals and two assists to lead the way for the Colts, who also got a goal and an assist from both Ben Wilmott and Kashawn Aitcheson. Nobody had more than one point for the Firebirds, who saw Charlie Murata, Darian Anderson and Rylan Fellinger each score in the loss. Friday's game is the final game of the season between Flint and Barrie.

BEASTS FROM THE EAST: Barrie enters Friday's game in second place in the Eastern Conference as the leaders of the Central Division. The Colts have points in 11 of their last 12 games and had won seven in a row before being beaten by Brantford, 7-1, in their most recent game on Sunday. Kashawn Aitcheson leads all OHL defensemen with 22 goals and his 12 power play goals are the second-most in the league.

LOSSES DON'T HAPPEN OFTEN: Flint is coming off a loss in its most recent game, 4-1 to the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday. The Firebirds have only lost consecutive games five times this season. Flint has not lost more than two straight in regulation in the 2025-26 season and is 16-6-1-0 on home ice.

HE VS BARRIE: Kevin He has put up one goal and six assists in four games against Barrie combined between the Firebirds and the Niagara IceDogs this season. He had a goal and five assists in three games for Niagara and an assist in the 6-3 Firebirds loss to the Colts on January 15.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds are 0-for-14 on the power play in their last six games...Darels Uljanskis has goals in two of his last three games. The defenseman has six goals and 13 assists in 21 games played this season...Barrie goaltender Ben Hrebik is second in the OHL with a .925 save percentage...the Firebirds are 8-6-0-1 in games played against the Eastern Conference this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds stay on home ice on Saturday night to face off with the Sarnia Sting. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is set for 7 p.m.







