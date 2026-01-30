OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for January

Published on January 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Academic Players of the Month for January, recognizing dedication to excellence in the classroom.

East Division - Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Draft eligible Ottawa 67's forward Thomas Vandenberg is the East Division Academic Player of the Month for January, posting an 87% average in Grade 12 studies through Blyth Academy The Glebe. Vandenberg is currently studying Advanced Functions, English, World Cultures and Challenge and Change in Society.

"I continue to be impressed by Thomas' academic efforts and results," said 67's Academic Advisor Eileen Duffin. "Thomas has earned the January Academic award as a result of his continued hard work, persistence and positive attitude. He sets an excellent example for fellow Ottawa 67's student athletes."

A 17-year-old centreman from Nepean, Vandenberg is enjoying a successful first season in the OHL, recording 17 goals, 17 assists and 34 points over 37 games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-14. He recently represented the Eastern Conference in the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game held in Peterborough. Ottawa's fifth round (93rd overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, Vandenberg spent 2024-25 with the USHL's Cedar Rapids Roughriders, recording 18 points (9-9--18) in 55 games. He is the 25th-ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Vandenberg is committed to Providence College (NCAA).

Central Division - Brady Smith (Sudbury Wolves)

First-year Sudbury Wolves defenceman Brady Smith is the Central Division Academic Player of the Month for January, excelling in Grade 12 studies through St. Charles College in Sudbury.

"Brady is a true student-athlete," said Academic Advisor Jennifer Humphrey. "He's really demonstrated a great ability to balance academic requirements with a busy hockey career. He has worked very hard and is deserving of this honour."

A 17-year-old defenceman from Oshawa, ON, Smith has recorded one assist over 20 games with the Wolves this season. The 6-foot-2, 194Ib. left-shot blueliner was the club's sixth round (111th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Oshawa Minor Generals AAA program. He recorded 13 points (2-11--13) over 51 games with the OJHL's Stouffville Spirit in 2024-25.

Midwest Division - Braidy Wassilyn (London Knights)

NHL Draft eligible London Knights forward Braidy Wassilyn is the Midwest Division Academic Player of the Month for January, securing high marks through his Grade 12 studies, including an 88% mark in English.

"Braidy consistently demonstrates an excellent work ethic and a high level of independence in completing his academic responsibilities," said Knights Academic Advisor Wendy Glover. "He completes all assigned work thoroughly and on time without requiring reminders, and he approaches his studies with maturity and focus. Braidy is respectful, responsible, and thoughtful in his interactions, and his intelligence and kindness are evident in everything he does. He is a pleasure to work with and sets a strong example for others. We are proud of him in London!"

A 17-year-old from Campbellville, ON, Wassilyn has recorded 15 goals, 17 assists and 32 points over 40 games between the Knights and the Niagara IceDogs this season. A former fourth overall pick by Niagara in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, Wassilyn recently suited up for the Western Conference in the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game. He's the 50th-ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Wassilyn is committed to Boston University (NCAA).

West Division - Harris Pangretitsch (Soo Greyhounds)

NHL Draft prospect Harris Pangretitsch of the Soo Greyhounds is the West Division Academic Player of the Month for January, posting a 95% average in Grade 12 studies through Superior Heights Secondary School. Pangretitsch is currently studying Canadian & International Politics, Business Leadership, Accounting and Advanced Math Functions.

"Harris has emerged from an academically strong group of teammates and to date has demonstrated an outstanding academic performance with an overall average of 95%," said Greyhounds Academic Advisor Mary-Lynne Lukenda. "His 98% grade in Advanced Math Functions could not be achieved without sound time management, study skills and commitment. He has also played very well for the Greyhounds this season and exemplifies the 'best of both worlds' philosophy of the OHL."

A 17-year-old defenceman from Toronto, Pangretitsch has a goal, nine assists and 10 points over 45 games on the blue line, to go with a plus-10 rating. The 6-foot-4, 216Ib. Pangretitsch spent the 2024-25 at Choate Rosemary Hall located in Wallingford, Connecticut, recording 15 points (6-9--15) over 25 games. The Greyhounds selected Pangretitsch in the fourth round (82nd overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Marlboros AAA program. He is the 152nd-ranked North American skater on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings.

2025-26 OHL Academic Players of the Month

East Division

January - Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

December - Colin Feeley (Oshawa Generals)

November - Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

October - Aiden O'Donnell (Oshawa Generals/Brantford Bulldogs)

Central Division

January - Brady Smith (Sudbury Wolves)

December - Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

November - Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

October - Cole Emerton (Barrie Colts)

Midwest Division

January - Braidy Wassilyn (London Knights)

December - Alexander Bilecki (Kitchener Rangers)

November - Eric Frossard (Guelph Storm)

October - Lucas Ambrosio (Erie Otters)

West Division

January - Harris Pangretitsch (Soo Greyhounds)

December - Chase Gaughan (Sarnia Sting)

November - Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

October - Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)







