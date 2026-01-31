Generals Storm Back with Four-Goal Third Period to Win

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals picked up a massive win in the first of three this weekend, overcoming a two-goal deficit against the Niagara IceDogs in a come-from-behind 6-4 victory.

Lucas Moore and Brady Blaseg drew back onto the Generals' blue line after one-game suspensions while Aiden O'Donnell moved back up to the top line with Owen Griffin and Brooks Rogowski.

The Generals got off to another hot start, scoring first for the fourth straight game in fluky fashion just 44 seconds in. Lucas Moore threw it on goal from the point, it bounced through goaltender Vladislav Yermolenko and was knocked in by an IceDog stick.

Moore was credited for a bizarre goal, but Oshawa took it to their advantage and continued their strong opening with eight of the game's first nine shots. They found the back of the net again after Onni Kalto finished Harrison Franssen's rebound shot from between the circles.

The Gens netted the first two for the fourth straight game, but Niagara did show some push back and would cut into the Oshawa lead before the end of the first with a power play marker from Jakub Chromiak, who wristed it from the point past a screened Matthew Humphries.

With a 13-6 shot edge after the opening 20, the Generals started the second with their own good looks on a man-advantage but would be faced with a five-minute major penalty to kill.

They did kill off the major with some terrific defense, but Riley Patterson converted on an abbreviated power play, one-timing it past a sprawling Humphries. Just 14 seconds after tying it, the IceDogs got another one after Noah Read ripped it over Humphries from the circle.

After two quicks ones to take the lead, Patterson would later make it a two-goal lead after finishing a neat feed from Ryan Roobroeck on the backdoor for his second of the period. A second period-explosion from Niagara would see them take a two-goal lead to the third period.

In need of a comeback, the Generals started the third with a power play marker from Owen Griffin, who one-timed Aiden O'Donnell's centring pass over the glove of Yermolenko from just inside the near circle.

Just 26 seconds after Griffin's 19th, the Generals tied it after Charlie Hilton rushed into the attacking zone, threw it at the net and Porter Byrd-Leitner poked it through Yermolenko.

As if the crowd was not already loud enough, Luke Posthumus gave Oshawa the lead back 31 seconds after the tying goal with a quick release on Franssen's pass from behind the Niagara net.

Three Oshawa goals in a span of 57 seconds not only gave them the lead back but chased Vladislav Yermolenko from the game. Playing with a tight lead, the Gens were able to shut the door and Brooks Rogowski put an exclamation on the comeback with an empty netter.

A night filled with all kinds of emotion and momentum swings saw the Generals come out on top on the heels of a four-goal third period. They outshot Niagara 33-22 and regrouped nicely after a shaky middle period.

Luke Posthumus led the way with four points tonight, along with three assists from Harrison Franssen and two points each from Owen Griffin and Lucas Moore. Give credit to Matthew Humphries for some big saves as well for his second win as a General.

Oshawa's weekend does not stop as they take on the Steelheads twice in as many days - tomorrow in Brampton at 4pm and Sunday back at the TCC for Pride Night at 6:05pm. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Lucas Moore (8) from Harrison Franssen and Luke Posthumus at 0:44

OSH 2nd Goal: Onni Kalto (8) from Harrison Franssen and Luke Posthumus at 8:00

NIAG 1st Goal (PP): Jakub Chromiak (8) from Ryan Roobroeck and Ryerson Edgar at 14:25

2nd Period Scoring:

NIAG 2nd Goal (PP): Riley Patterson (26) from Hayden Reid and Ethan Czata at 9:59

NIAG 3rd Goal: Noah Read (7) from Jakub Chromiak and Liam Spencer at 10:13

NIAG 4th Goal: Riley Patterson (27) from Ryan Roobroeck and Ethan Czata at 13:31

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 3rd Goal (PP): Owen Griffin (19) from Aiden O'Donnell and Luke Posthumus at 6:21

OSH 4th Goal: Porter Byrd-Leitner (6) from Charlie Hilton and Lucas Moore at 6:47

OSH 5th Goal: Luke Posthumus (12) from Harrison Franssen at 7:18

OSH 6th Goal: Brooks Rogowski (8) from Owen Griffin at 19:54

NIAG Power Play: 2/4

OSH Power Play: 1/5

Vladislav Yermolenko (NIAG): 23 saves on 28 shots

Charlie Robertson: 4 saves on 4 shots

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 18 saves on 22 shots







