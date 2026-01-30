Attack Set for Weekend Pair with East Leading Bulldogs & Midwest Division Rival Storm

The Owen Sound Attack come into this two game weekend on a high note after taking down the Western Conference leading Kitchener Rangers Wednesday night in a comeback overtime win. This weekend will not get any easier for the Attack as they head to Brantford to face the Bulldogs who are tied for the league and Eastern Conference lead on Friday before coming back home to Owen Sound for a second of back to back games where they will host their divisional rivals, the Guelph Storm, both at 7pm.

TD BeAT TYSON DOWNS ASSOCIATION CHARITY GAME

Saturday nights game against the Storm will be the Attack's final charity night of the season, this time in support of TD BeAT, Tyson Downs Association. The team will be wearing specially designed jerseys that will honour Tyson who passed away at a young age due to a genetic heart problem. Full details of the event can be found.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This will be the second time the Attack have gone up against the Bulldogs this season with the Bulldogs taking the first game 2-1 in Owen Sound back on December 28th. Last season the Attack and Bulldogs split the season series at one win a piece so the Attack will be looking for a win Friday, and to do the same this year. This is the fifth meeting between the Attack and the Storm this season, with another three still to come, all of them being in March. The season series this year is tied at two wins each with the visiting team having won all previous match ups (10-7 & 6-3 for the Attack in Guelph and 6-3 & 4-1 for the Storm in Owen Sound). The two teams split the season series in 2024-25 with four wins a piece and over the last five years these two divisional rivals have been pretty even head-to-head with the Attack posting a 19-15-4-2 record and Storm a 21-15-3-1 record.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (19-23-1-3)

Heading into this weekend the Attack are now 19-23-1-3. They will be looking to continue with some momentum after a spark from a overtime comeback win on Wednesday snapping a 7 game losing streak. In their last 10 games the Attack are 2-8-0-0 and will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit in 7th for goals for and they will turn to their top performers Pierce Mbuyi (23-27-50), Tristan Delisle (22-21-43), Harry Nansi (10-28-38), Cole Zurwaski (18-19-37) and Lenny Greenberg (8-24-32) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (7 W, 4.10 GAA and 0.893 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (2 W, 4.46 GAA and 0.867 SAV%) to stop the push from the number 1 team in scoring Bulldogs and number 11 Storm this weekend. The Attack look to continued success with their third ranked power play, which is clicking at a 25.5% rate and for a reemergence of their relentless penalty killing from the start of the season which has only allowed 3 goals on their last 16 penalty kills.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among two players drafted to the NHL, Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs) who were both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft. The future is now for the Attack with 6 players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American Skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft; Pierce Mbuyi (44th), Cole Zurawski (47th), Wesley Royston (51st) Elliot Arnett (127th), Julian Brown (197th) and Nicholas Sykora (221st).

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 11 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS (32-7-6-1)

Coming in to this game the Bulldogs are 32-7-6-1 and sit tied for first in not only the Eastern Conference but the entire league. The Bulldogs are 7-1-2-0 in their last 10 and bring a 2 game winning streak into the weekend. The Bulldogs will be looking to Caleb Malhotra (23-38-61), Jake O'Brien (16-41-57) and Marek Vanacker (34-23-57) to continue leading the number 1 scoring offence, while the goaltending tandem of Ryerson Leenders (19 W, 2.57 GAA, .915 SV%) and David Egorov (13 W, 2.82 GAA, .913 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED BULLDOGS:

The Bulldogs have 11 current players drafted to the NHL, 6 of them taken in the 2024 NHL Draft, Jett Luchanko (PHI), Marek Vanacker (CHI), Adam Jiricek (STL), Owen Protz (MTL), Ben Danford (TOR), and Ryerson Leenders (BUF) and the other 5 taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, Adam Benak (MIN), Charlie Paquette (DAL), Jake O'Brien (SEA), Parker Holmes (CHI), and Edison Engle (WPG).

SCOUTING THE STORM (19-21-2-2)

Coming in to this weekend the Storm sit tied with the Attack for 3rd in the Midwest Division and 6th in the Western Conference. In their last 10 games the Storm are 4-5-0-1 and have recently snapped the 4 game losing skid they were on which puts them at 19-21-2-2 on the season. The Storm will be looking to Ethan Miedema (19-17-36), Tyler Hopkins (15-18-33), and Leo Serlin (11-21-32) to carry the offense, while the goaltending tandem of Zachary Jovanovski (17 W, 3.50 GAA, .894 SV%) and Colin Ellsworth (2 W, 4.63 GAA, .854 SV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED STORM:

The Storm have 4 current players drafted to the NHL, 1 taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, that being Ethan Miedema (BUF) and the other 3 all taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, Quinn Beauchesne (Pittsburgh Penguins), Tyler Hopkins (TOR), and Grant Spada (Tampa Bay Lightning).

Stay up-to-date on all the action this weekend by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

Sat. Jan. 31, 2026 vs. Guelph Storm, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 14, 2026 vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 vs Brampton Steelheads, 7pm

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







