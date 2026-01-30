The Road Ahead: January 30 - February 1st

The Brantford Bulldogs (32-7-6-1) took back the top spot in the OHL last week, going 2-0-1 and extending their current point streak to nine games.

With the OHL playoffs slowly but surely creeping up, every game is becoming that much more crucial for the Bulldogs, who have a pair of home games this week to try and hang on to the #1 seed in the league.

Game 1: January 30th vs Owen Sound Attack

The Bulldogs open their week at home against the Owen Sound Attack (18-23-1-3). Brantford leads the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

In their one and only matchup from this season, the Bulldogs were able to take a 2-1 victory in Owen Sound's own barn.

Netminder Ryerson Leenders led the way in net, stopping 32 of 33 shots he faced, earning him 1st Star of the Game honours.

With the season series now shifting to Brantford, the Bulldogs aim to extend their point streak to ten games and keep ahold of the OHL's #1 seed.

Game 2: February 1st vs Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

The Bulldogs wrap up their week with a Sunday afternoon tilt against the Soo Greyhounds (29-14-1-1). This marks the first game of the season between the two teams.

Storyline to watch:

The calendar flips to February and the new month starts with a bang, as two of the OHL's hottest teams face off in Sunday afternoon action.

The Greyhounds, currently on an eight-game heater of their own, have hit their stride on the back of newly acquired goaltender Carter George, who buried the second goal of his OHL career just last week.

Bulldogs Jett Luchanko and Ben Danford will look to stop the Greyhounds in their tracks and end their Team Canada WJC teammate George's hot streak on Sunday.

Which team will prevail in this battle of the hot streaks?







