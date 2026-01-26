O'Brien Leads the Way as Bulldogs Roll Past Colts 7-1

Published on January 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Bulldogs put a close to a snowy Sunday afternoon in front of the home crowd as they welcomed the Barrie Colts.

Brantford looked to build on the momentum of its first overtime victory as captain Jake O'Brien returned for his first game back on home ice. Physical play ramped up early when Mason Zebeski stepped into Cooper Dennis with a heavy hit to set the tone. The visiting Colts applied early pressure, with Evan Passmore firing a drive from the blue line that forced the first test of the afternoon. Brantford answered moments later as Adam Jiricek hammered a shot on goal, but Ben Hrebik made the stop. The Bulldogs continued to generate chances when Owen Protz sent a drive in from the point and Jett Luchanko jumped on the rebound before finding O'Brien, but his attempt to feed Jiricek was denied.

As Gabriel Eliasson was sent off for interference and Cole Beaudoin followed with a faceoff violation, the Bulldogs earned a 5-on-3 advantage. Brantford capitalized at 9:48 as Luchanko found O'Brien, who set up Jiricek in the slot before Jiricek slid the puck back to O'Brien. The captain hammered it past Hrebik for his 15th of the season to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead. Barrie looked to respond on its first power play as Beaudoin walked in with a chance, but Ryerson Leenders flashed the glove. Another opportunity followed when Parker von Richter found Brad Gardiner in stride, but Leenders slid across to deny him and preserve the lead, sending Brantford into the intermission ahead 1-0.

The Colts opened the second period with sustained pressure as Calvin Crombie generated a backhand chance in tight, but Leenders stayed with him and made the glove save. At the other end, O'Brien and Zack Sandhu broke out on a 2-on-1, but Sandhu was unable to settle the puck for a clean look. Brantford continued to push when Dennis attempted to slip one five-hole, but Hrebik shut the door. With Nicholas Desiderio sent to the box, the Bulldogs returned to the power play and doubled their lead at 7:17. O'Brien looked to connect with Marek Vanacker before popping the puck to himself and jamming it home at the side of the net for Vanacker's 34th of the season, making it 2-0. Barrie cut into the lead at 15:26 on the power play as Parker von Richter gathered his own rebound and fired it past Leenders for his seventh of the season. Moments later, the Colts went back to the man advantage, but Leenders came up with another glove save, sending Brantford into the second intermission with a 2-1 lead.

The Bulldogs flipped the script in the third period, scoring three even-strength goals in just over a minute. Brantford extended its lead at 3:58 as Vanacker and O'Brien broke out on a 2-on-1, with O'Brien walking in and burying his 16th of the season. Just 51 seconds later at 4:49, Charlie Paquette connected with Cooper Dennis before quickly getting the puck back and snapping home his 22nd of the season to make it 4-1. Brantford struck again at 5:16 when Vladimir Dravecky blasted a long drive from the blue line that found its way past Hrebik for his seventh of the season. The Bulldogs added to their lead on the power play at 13:51 as O'Brien fired a shot toward the net and Caleb Malhotra slipped in backdoor to redirect it home for his 23rd of the season. Brantford capped off the scoring at 19:08 as Gabriel Frasca found Paquette out front, and he picked the corner for his second of the game and 23rd of the season, sealing a 7-1 victory over the Colts.

Brantford returns to action on Friday, January 30, when they host the Owen Sound Attack at the TD Civic Centre. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.







