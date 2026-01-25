Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Ottawa 67's

Ottawa, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (17-21-3-4) end a three-game weekend with their first meeting against the Ottawa 67's (32-9-1-2) this season at TD Place.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 3:00 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit fell 8-2 to the Kingston Frontenacs on Friday night. Nikita Klepov scored his team-leading 28th goal of the season to extend his goal streak to five games. Bode Stewart scored his fourth goal of the season and his first back in a Spirit uniform.

Jasper Kuhta's two-goal night led the way in the 67's 4-3 win over Oshawa in their Saturday afternoon matchup. The Generals scored two early, but it was all Ottawa after that scoring four straight goals for the win. Spencer Bowes also had a multi-point night with two assists and Jaeden Nelson made 24 saves in his 13th win of the season.

This Season:

This will be the team's first meeting of the season. The two will meet again on February 26th at the Dow Events Center.

Saginaw took both victories against Ottawa last season, most recently a 7-2 win at TD Place on January 26th, 2025.

Players to Watch:

Nikita Klepov continues his hot streak and overall dominance in his rookie season. Klepov's goal against Kingston marked his 60th point of the season, making him one of three OHL skaters to reach the 60 point mark and tied with Caleb Malhotra for most points by a rookie. Klepov has points in six straight games for the Spirit, amassing 13 points over the streak (6G-7A).

Despite the loss, Levi Harper was another Spirit skater that hit a milestone on Friday night. Harper's assist on Klepov's goal put him at 37 points on the season, which are not only third-best among all OHL rookies, but tie Zayne Parekh's record for most points by a rookie defenseman in franchise history. Harper's 37 points (8G-29A) leads all OHL rookie blueliners and is good for fifth-best amongst all OHL defensemen.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Nic Sima will be seeing the Spirit for the first time since being traded to the 67's on January 6th. Sima had 86 points (40G-46A) in 202 games in a Spirit jersey. Since being traded to the 67's, Sima has had six points in seven games, including four in his last two games. Sima has 28 points (11G-17A) this season, just seven away from his career high of 35 points (18G-17A) he set last season with Saginaw.

Jasper Kuhta's two goals against Oshawa extended his scoring streak to nine games, good for the second-longest active streak in the OHL. Over nine games, Kuhta has scored 13 points (8G-5A). He leads the team in goals and is second with 41 points (23G-18A) with a 21+ rating on the season.

Ottawa's NHL Drafted Players: Sam McCue (TOR), Cooper Foster (PIT), Filip Ekberg (CAR), David Bedkowski (BUF)







