Petes Fall to Knights in London

Published on January 25, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes defenceman Matthew Perreault (right) congratulates Brennan Faulkner

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Wild Ave Photography) Peterborough Petes defenceman Matthew Perreault (right) congratulates Brennan Faulkner(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Wild Ave Photography)

(London, ON) - On Sunday, January 25, the Peterborough Petes were in London for an afternoon matchup with the London Knights. London won the game by a score of 10-2.

Brennan Faulkner and Leon Kolarik both scored for the Petes, while Matthew Perreault, Braydon McCallum, Adam Novotný, and Yanis Lutz picked up an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

London Goal (1:29) - Ryan Brown (14), Assists - Evan Van Gorp (21), Jesse Nurmi (5)

London Goal (8:00) - Jaxon Cover (12), Assists - Andoni Fimis (19), Jacob Xu (7)

Peterborough Goal (15:05) - Brennan Faulkner (16), Assists - Matthew Perreault (13), Braydon McCallum (21)

London Goal (17:12) - Braidy Wassilyn (14), Assist - Rene Van Bommel (9)

Second Period:

London Goal (4:25) - Henry Brzustewicz (14), Assists - Max Crete (5), Brody Cook (10)

London Goal (9:03) - Jaxon Cover (13), Assists - Jacob Xu (8), Andoni Fimis (20)

London Goal (11:57) - Evan Van Gorp (8), Assist - Caleb Mitchell (11), Jesse Nurmi (6)

London Goal (12:48) - Braidy Wassilyn (15), Assists - Rene Van Bommel (10), Aleksei Medvedev (1)

London Goal (17:25) - Jaxon Cover (14), Assist - Cohen Bidgood (16), William Nicholl (5)

Third Period:

London Goal (1:36) - Jesse Nurmi (4), Assists - Ryan Brown (20), Maksim Sokolovskii (4)

Peterborough Goal (5:20) PP - Leon Kolarik (13), Assists - Adam Novotný (21), Yanis Lutz (15)

London Goal (11:10) - Rene Van Bommel (7), Assist - Braidy Wassilyn (17)

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 29, when they host the Sudbury Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

