Petes Sign Minor Petes Alumnus Ben Radley to an OHL Standard Player Agreement

Published on January 22, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes defenceman Ben Radley

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Connor Massie) Peterborough Petes defenceman Ben Radley(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Connor Massie)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has signed defenceman Ben Radley to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

"Ben is a left-handed defenceman who has experience playing in the OHL," noted Oke. "This move gives us some added depth on the blueline and the opportunity to use him as required. He'll be a player that will be able to compete for a full-time spot next season."

Radley, a defenceman from Iroquois, ON, was originally selected by the Brantford Bulldogs in the third round, 58th overall, of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. In parts of three seasons in the OHL, Radley has skated in 70 games for the Bulldogs and the Sudbury Wolves, scoring once and adding seven assists for eight points. This season, Radley has featured in 20 games for the OJHL's Stouffville Spirit, picking up 11 points. In 2022-23, Radley played for the Peterborough Petes U16's, winning an OMHA Championship and playing in the OHL Cup.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 22 when they host the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.