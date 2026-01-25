McCallum Picks up Three Assists in Road Win over Sarnia
Published on January 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye makes a stop vs. the Sarnia Sting
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Sarnia Sting)
(Sarnia, ON) - On Saturday, January 24, the Peterborough Petes were in Sarnia for the weekend battle with the Sarnia Sting. Peterborough had a big first period, scoring three goals, later holding on for a 5-2 win.
Braydon McCallum led the way for the Petes with three assists, while Adam Novotný, Kieron Walton, and Aiden Young each had a goal and an assist. Calum Hartnell (first career multi-point game) had two assists in the game. Matthew Soto and Yanis Lutz scored, with Leon Kolarik adding an assist. Easton Rye made 26 saves in the game, picking up his 24th win of the season.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Sarnia Goal (1:52) - Easton Walos (18), Assist - Jordan Bax (14)
Peterborough Goal (3:36) - Matthew Soto (14), Assists - Braydon McCallum (18), Calum Hartnell (2)
Peterborough Goal (8:14) - Adam Novotný (22), Assists - Kieron Walton (32), Braydon McCallum (19)
Peterborough Goal (15:23) - Yanis Lutz (8), Assists - Aiden Young (21), Calum Hartnell (3)
Sarnia Goal (15:43) - Tyler Challenger (3), Assist - Liam Beamish (16)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (16:42) PP - Kieron Walton (29), Assists - Leon Kolarik (16), Adam Novotný (20)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (17:09) EN - Aiden Young (13), Assist - Braydon McCallum (20)
The Petes are back in action on Sunday, January 25, when they travel to London to take on the London Knights. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Canada Life Centre. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto (left) vs. the Sarnia Sting
(Sarnia Sting)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye makes a stop vs. the Sarnia Sting
(Sarnia Sting)
