Game Day, Game 47, Coneydogs vs Spitfires - 7 p.m.

Published on January 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds trailed, 2-1, with less than 10 minutes to play in the third period but scored three unanswered goals to come from behind and beat the Windsor Spitfires, 4-2, on Friday night at the WFCU Centre. Alex Kostov had two goals and an assist including the game-tying and game-winning goals.

THE CONEYDOGS TAKE THE ICE: The Firebirds will play under a one-night-only moniker of the Flint Coneydogs on Saturday night, paying homage to the regional style of Coneys popularized in the Vehicle City. There will be a Flint Coneydog eating competition at the first intermission with nine entrants competing to see who can eat the most Coneys in five minutes.

LET'S RUN THAT BACK: Flint and Windsor will play the second half of a home-and-home on Saturday night, the fourth game of the season series for the division rivals. The Firebirds earned their first win in the season series on Friday and also created a two-point lead over the Spitfires for first place in the West Division and the Western Conference. After Saturday's game, the Firebirds and Spitfires will play two more times, once in Windsor and once in Flint.

THIBODEAU TO LINDENWOOD: Firebirds forward Chris Thibodeau announced on Thursday that he has committed to play NCAA Division 1 hockey at Lindenwood University. The overager has 12 goals and 10 assists in 30 games this season and 34 goals and 38 assists in 87 games during his two seasons as a Firebird.

HALF CENTURY MARK: Alex Kostov's three-point night pushed his point total to 52, extending his career-high. Kostov has surpassed the 45 points he tallied during the 2024-25 season. He he second on the team in scoring, trailing only Nathan Aspinall.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint is home for three consecutive games after playing its last four on the road. The Firebirds are 16-5-1-0 at home this season...the Spitfires have dropped four of their last six games, going 2-2-2-0 in those six games...Flint has not scored a power play goal in its last five games, having gone 0-for-11. The Firebirds have the eighth-ranked power play in the OHL at 20.9% for the season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds are next in action on home ice on Friday night against the Barrie Colts. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.







