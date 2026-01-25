Generals Drop First of Back-To-Back in Ottawa

Published on January 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to make it two straight wins this afternoon in the nation's capital but fell just short to the Ottawa 67's in a 4-3 final.

Aiden O'Donnell returned to the lineup after a five-game absence, and he would quickly make his presence known just under three minutes - chipping in a rebound shot over Jaeden Nelson in the crease to give the Gens the early lead.

The Generals continued their strong start on the road with Porter Byrd-Leitner firing one home off the rush to make it 2-0, but Ottawa responded just 54 seconds later with Thomas Vandenberg taking Ondrej Ruml's quick feed and one-timing it past Matthew Humphries.

Vandenberg's marker seemed to awaken the 67's, but Oshawa had chances to do even more damage in the first with three late power plays. Jasper Kuhta, however, would the game with a short-handed goal by burying Nic Whitehead's rebound shot on a two-on-one rush.

Both teams traded chances throughout the first and played physical and fierce all throughout, but an eventful opening period would finally come to an end with four total goals and 14 penalty minutes.

Kuhta would net his second of the game before the five-minute mark of the second as he one-timed Spencer Bowes' feed into a gaping cage to give Ottawa their first lead.

The teams would continue to go back-and-forth looking for the next goal, but the 67's would get it after Ruml jumped in from the point and barely beat Humphries blocker-side.

Oshawa entered the third down by two but were also short-handed for five minutes after Brady Blaseg was assessed a game misconduct for cross-checking at the end of the second.

The Gens would get a much-needed kill and a big bonus with Luke Posthumus netting a filthy short-handed goal early - forcing a turnover, putting it through the defender's legs and ripping it blocker-side to make it a one-goal game again.

After getting the third period start they were looking for, the Generals pushed hard for the equalizer the rest of the way. However, Jaeden Nelson stood tall - stopping all eleven of Oshawa's third period shots to close it out for his team.

Oshawa certainly gave it a go against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference but fell on the short end of the spectrum despite scoring the most goals they have had in a game against the 67's all season.

The Generals' power play, which came into this game operating at a decent rate, went scoreless on six attempts today and were unable to capitalize on some undisciplined play from Ottawa.

The Generals look to close out their weekend on a high note when they return to the TCC tomorrow evening to host the Kingston Frontenacs for Retro Night. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Aiden O'Donnell (10) from Sam Roberts and Brady Blaseg at 2:48

OSH 2nd Goal: Porter Byrd-Leitner (5) Unassisted at 6:34

OTT 1st Goal: Thomas Vandenberg (17) from Ondrej Ruml and Shaan Kingwell at 7:28

OTT 2nd Goal (SH): Jasper Kuhta (22) from Nic Whitehead at 12:22

2nd Period Scoring:

OTT 3rd Goal: Jasper Kuhta (23) from Spencer Bowes and Kohyn Eshkawkogan at 4:12

OTT 4th Goal: Ondrej Ruml (8) from Spencer Bowes and Nic Sima at 14:24

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 3rd Goal (SH): Luke Posthumus (11) Unassisted at 1:44

OSH Power Play: 0/6

OTT Power Play: 0/3

Mathew Humphries (OSH): 29 saves on 33 shots

Jaeden Nelson (OTT): 24 saves on 27 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.