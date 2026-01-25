Spitfires Take 4-1 Win Saturday

Published on January 24, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires delivered a commanding 4-1 road victory over the Flint Firebirds on January 24, 2026, at Dort Financial Center, bouncing back decisively from Friday's loss in the home-and-home series. Joey Costanzo's stellar 29-save performance anchored the win, while the Spitfires' third-period surge sealed a strong statement against their divisional rival. ¬â¹ Both teams skated scoreless through a chippy first period capped by Flint's late slashing penalty, setting a physical tone with early scraps involving Jack Nesbitt. Windsor broke through at 14:13 of the second on Jakub Fibigr's tally with assists from Nathan Villeneuve and Liam Greentree, taking a 1-0 lead into the third. Flint pulled even briefly at 3:00 on Darels Uljanskis' wrist shot, but Windsor responded swiftly with Caden Harvey's goal at 4:17 (Jakub Fibigr, Ethan Garden assisting) to regain control.

Key Moments

The Spitfires exploded late in the third: Greentree buried a shorthanded beauty at 18:01 (Carson Woodall assisting) for a 3-1 edge, followed by Conor Walton's empty-netter at 19:26 to close it out. Windsor killed off all three Flint power plays while going 0/1 themselves, dominating despite 11 penalty minutes to Flint's 7. Costanzo outdueled Mason Vaccari (22 saves), earning first-star honours in front of 4,313 fans.

Goals 4 1

Shots 29 22

Power Play 0/1 0/3

Penalty Minutes 11 7

Points 9 2

Standouts

Fibigr (1G, 1A) took second star for his two-way impact, with Greentree (1G, 1A) and Uljanskis (1G, third star) also shining. Windsor's depth scoring and penalty kill flipped the script from Friday's collapse, bolstering their West Division standing. This gritty response underscores their resilience heading into the stretch run. ¬â¹







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.