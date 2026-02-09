Windsor Spitfires Fall 5-2 to the Soo. Earn 3 of 6 Points on Northern Road Swing

The Windsor Spitfires fell 5-2 to the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday afternoon at GFL Memorial Gardens.

The Greyhounds struck first midway through the opening period when Jeremy Martin opened the scoring at 6:53. Sault Ste. Marie added a shorthanded goal late in the frame to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Windsor responded in the second period with a strong push. Cole Davis cut the deficit to one at 12:54, finishing off a setup from Alex Pharand and Caden Harvey. Just over four minutes later, Ethan Garden tied the game at 2-2 with a well-placed shot, with assists going to Ethan Belchetz and Anthony Cristoforo.

The momentum was short-lived, however, as the Greyhounds regained the lead at the 10:00 mark of the second period and carried a 3-2 advantage into the third.

Sault Ste. Marie added an insurance goal midway through the final frame before sealing the game with an empty-net marker in the closing minutes to secure the 5-2 win.

Joey Costanzo made 18 saves in the loss, while Carter George turned aside 36 shots to earn the victory for the Greyhounds. Windsor went 0-for-6 on the power play, while the Soo also failed to convert on three opportunities.

The Spitfires will look to bounce back as they return home to face the Sarnia Sting at the WFCU Centre Thursday Night,







