IceDogs Best the Rangers in Front of a Sold-Out Meridian Centre

Published on February 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

ST CATHARINES, ONT - The IceDogs defeated the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,300 at the Meridian Centre this past Saturday.

Coming off a loss in London, Friday night, the IceDogs were back at home the next night and hosting one of the hottest teams in the OHL.

The Kitchener Rangers entered the game without a regulation loss in their last 14 contests. With the Rangers' 14-game point streak on the line and the IceDogs looking to bounce back from their loss the previous night, the stage was set for the 5,300 fans in attendance at the Meridian Centre.

The IceDogs got the sellout crowd on their feet immediately as rookie sensation Ryerson Edgar scored just a minute and 10 seconds into the game. Edgar's goal extended his point streak to seven games, and his 17th goal of the season is the fourth most among OHL rookies.

The Rangers were able to respond quickly, scoring back-to-back power play goals, both coming from Jack Pridham. Before the first period was finished, IceDogs captain Ethan Czata scored his 18th goal of the season to tie the game at two. Czata's goal meant a milestone for Vancouver Canucks prospect Riley Patterson, who notched his 100th OHL assist on the goal.

The Rangers swung momentum back in their direction to start the second period as Dylan Edwards scored his 29th of the season for Kitchener's third power play goal of the game. Despite falling behind again, the IceDogs would even the game once again. This time around, it was Patterson tying the game for Niagara on his 28th goal of the season.

With a 3-3 tie in the third period, the IceDogs heavily leaned on rookie goaltender Vladislav Yermolenko, who made several outstanding saves down the stretch. With just under four minutes remaining in the game, the IceDogs were given their fourth power play of the game after failing to convert on their previous three. This time around, they took advantage of the power play with a tip-in goal from Hayden Reid to give the IceDogs the late lead.

Yermolenko was able to shut the door while the Rangers had the extra attacker on, and the IceDogs held on for the big two points.

Riley Patterson's three-point performance was a standout for the IceDogs, as was the 28-save performance from Yermolenko.

The IceDogs are back at the Meridian Centre again on Monday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. to play their previously postponed game against the Guelph Storm.







