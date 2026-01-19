IceDogs Upset OHL-Leading Bulldogs in Overtime

Published on January 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







Ryan Roobroeck was the overtime hero against the Brantford Bulldogs for the IceDogs' annual Dog Country Fights Cancer night in support of the Rankin Cancer Run.

On Sunday afternoon, the IceDogs hosted the Brantford Bulldogs, who are currently leading the OHL with 65 points. Brantford has had the IceDogs' number in recent years, with Niagara's last head-to-head win coming on December 8, 2024.

The first period of play saw no scoring, but once the second period started, it brought a goal from IceDogs captain Ethan Czata. Czata's 17th of the season was followed up by Chase Hull, who scored his first as an IceDog on a perfect wrist shot. Parker Holmes brought Brantford to within one goal, but Ryan Roobroeck quickly restored the two-goal lead, making it 3-1.

Brantford was able to mount a comeback in the third, scoring two straight to knot the game up at three. Jake O'Brien scored Brantford's first goal of the third period, notching his 12th of the season, and Cooper Dennis' game-tying goal forced overtime.

The IceDogs only needed 13 seconds of overtime before Roobroeck, the team's leading scorer, netted his second of the game to give Niagara the win. Roobroeck's team-leading 25th goal of the season was one of the most impressive of the season. From a sharp angle, Roobroeck fit the puck in what looked like the smallest gap possible and, in doing so, picked up a big win for the IceDogs.

Over-aged goaltender, Charlie Robertson, stood tall in the net, stopping 30 of 33 shots on goal with spectacular saves.

Sunday's matchup saw the home ice debut of Jakub Chromiak as well as Haoxi Wang. The two defencemen were acquired in the lead-up to the OHL Trade Deadline, and both scored their first goals as IceDogs when the team was on the road. Also, while the team was on the road, Grayson Tiller hit an impressive milestone, playing in his 250th OHL game.

The IceDogs are back in action Thursday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m., where they host the Barrie Colts.

Get tickets here: https://blocktickets.xyz/e/niagara-icedogs-vs-barrie-colts/O9CMDiKR/tickets







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2026

IceDogs Upset OHL-Leading Bulldogs in Overtime - Niagara IceDogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.